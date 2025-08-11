USA Softball Set to Begin World Games Quest
Head coach Patty Gasso and the United States Women’s National Team are set to compete in the World Games beginning Wednesday in Chengdu, China.
Team USA will look to capture its fourth consecutive World Games title, having previously won gold in all three official softball appearances in Santa Barbara (1981), London (1985), and Birmingham (2022).
Team USA will kick off the action on Wednesday against Chinese Taipei at 10 a.m. ET, followed by matchups against the Netherlands on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET and China on Friday at 1 p.m. ET to close out the opening round.
The eight participating countries are divided into two groups, with Team USA competing in Group A alongside Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands, and China.
Group B features Japan, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the winners moving on to the gold medal game on Sunday.
Participating Countries
- No.1 Japan
- No.2 USA
- No.3 Puerto Rico
- No.4 Chinese Taipei
- No.5 Netherlands
- No.6 Canada
- No. 10 Australia
- No.12 China
The 15-player roster includes 13 returners from the 2024 season, including 12 athletes from the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup, where the U.S. won silver.
Also highlighting the lineup are four members from the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team that helped the Eagles win a silver medal in Tokyo.
Team USA Roster
- Skylar Wallace (INF)
- Jayda Coleman (OF)
- Ally Carda (RHP)
- Rachel Garcia (RHP)
- Dejah Mulipola (C)
- Bubba Nickles (OF)
- Megan Faraimo (RHP)
- Hannah Flippen (INF)
- Janae Jefferson (INF)
- Amanda Lorenz (OF)
- Maya Brady (OF)
- Sahvanna Jaquish (C)
- Jessi Warren (INF)
- Kelly Maxwell (LHP)
- Tiare Jennings (INF)
Kinzie Hansen, Lexi Kilfoyl, and Aubrey Leach will serve as alternates.
Making her international head coaching debut, Gasso brings a strong coaching staff and familiar faces from Oklahoma with her to Xindu Better City Softball Arena.
- JT Gasso (Assistant Coach)
- Jen Rocha (Assistant Coach)
- Kelly Kretschman (Assistant Coach)
- John Bargfeldt (Support Staff Member)
Prior to the World Games, USA Softball held an All-Star Showcase at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The doubleheader brought matchups between Team USA and a mix of elite collegiate and professional athletes, all of whom were hoping to gain a roster spot in China.
The World Games will feature 20 games over five days, with matchups available for viewing via livestream. Live stats will also be available from USA Softball.