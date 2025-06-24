Softball On SI

USA Softball All-Star Showcase to Feature College, AUSL Stars

Nicole Reitz

The 2025 USA Softball All-Star Showcase features the U.S. Women’s National Team, AUSL athletes, and some of college softball’s current stars.
The USA Softball All-Star Showcase is back for another year, featuring the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT), Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) athletes, and some of college softball’s current stars.


Held at the softball capital of the world at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on June 26, this doubleheader will bring matchups between Team USA and a mix of elite collegiate and professional athletes, all of whom are preparing for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, August 13-17. 

The group of 40 athletes includes seven current student-athletes, like national champions Reese Atwood and Tegan Kavan, and runner-up Nijare Canady, four graduates from the class of 2025, and 29 former student-athletes. Oklahoma and UCLA have the most represented athletes with seven each, followed by Arkansas and LSU. 

Prior to the All-Star doubleheader, the 40-athlete roster will participate in a week-long training camp with the WNT to showcase and develop their skills. 

“USA Softball is thrilled to host the All-Star Showcase this summer and welcome our athletes who will help prepare our Women’s National Team for the 2025 World Games,” USA Softball chief executive officer Chris Sebren said in the press release. “This doubleheader promises to feature two exciting matchups, and we are eager to showcase the talent within our program to the fans.”

USA softball head coach Patty Gasso will also be on full display, coaching one of her first events since taking on the role.

Here is a look at the power-packed roster:

Player

College

Joecelyn Alo

Oklahoma

Aliyah Andrews

LSU

Reese Atwood

Texas

Sis Bates

Washington

Maya Brady

UCLA

Alyssa Brito

Oklahoma

NiJaree Canady

Texas Tech

Ally Carda

UCLA

Erin Coffel

Kentucky

Jayda Coleman

Oklahoma

Bri Ellis

Arkansas

Megan Faraimo

UCLA

Hannah Flippen

Utah

Montana Fouts

Alabama

Rachel Garcia

UCLA

Danielle Gibson

Arkansas

Megan Grant

UCLA

Kinzie Hansen

Oklahoma

Robyn Herron

Arkansas

Carley Hoover

LSU

Sahvanna Jaquish

LSU

Janae Jefferson

Texas

Tiare Jennings

Oklahoma

Teagan Kavan

Texas

Emiley Kennedy

Texas A&M

Lexi Kilfoyl

Oklahoma State

Baylee Klingler

Washington

Kayla Kowalik

Kentucky

Aubrey Leach

Tennessee

Amanda Lorenz

Florida

Riley Ludlam

Oklahoma

Kelly Maxwell

Oklahoma

Cori McMillan

Virginia Tech

Dejah Mulipola

Arizona

Bubba Nickles

UCLA

Karlyn Pickens

Tennessee

Sierra Sacco

Mississippi State

Kaitlyn Terry

UCLA

Skylar Wallace

Florida

Jessie Warren

Florida State

