USA Softball All-Star Showcase to Feature College, AUSL Stars
The USA Softball All-Star Showcase is back for another year, featuring the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT), Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) athletes, and some of college softball’s current stars.
Held at the softball capital of the world at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on June 26, this doubleheader will bring matchups between Team USA and a mix of elite collegiate and professional athletes, all of whom are preparing for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, August 13-17.
The group of 40 athletes includes seven current student-athletes, like national champions Reese Atwood and Tegan Kavan, and runner-up Nijare Canady, four graduates from the class of 2025, and 29 former student-athletes. Oklahoma and UCLA have the most represented athletes with seven each, followed by Arkansas and LSU.
Prior to the All-Star doubleheader, the 40-athlete roster will participate in a week-long training camp with the WNT to showcase and develop their skills.
“USA Softball is thrilled to host the All-Star Showcase this summer and welcome our athletes who will help prepare our Women’s National Team for the 2025 World Games,” USA Softball chief executive officer Chris Sebren said in the press release. “This doubleheader promises to feature two exciting matchups, and we are eager to showcase the talent within our program to the fans.”
USA softball head coach Patty Gasso will also be on full display, coaching one of her first events since taking on the role.
Here is a look at the power-packed roster:
Player
College
Joecelyn Alo
Oklahoma
Aliyah Andrews
LSU
Reese Atwood
Texas
Sis Bates
Washington
Maya Brady
UCLA
Alyssa Brito
Oklahoma
NiJaree Canady
Texas Tech
Ally Carda
UCLA
Erin Coffel
Kentucky
Jayda Coleman
Oklahoma
Bri Ellis
Arkansas
Megan Faraimo
UCLA
Hannah Flippen
Utah
Montana Fouts
Alabama
Rachel Garcia
UCLA
Danielle Gibson
Arkansas
Megan Grant
UCLA
Kinzie Hansen
Oklahoma
Robyn Herron
Arkansas
Carley Hoover
LSU
Sahvanna Jaquish
LSU
Janae Jefferson
Texas
Tiare Jennings
Oklahoma
Teagan Kavan
Texas
Emiley Kennedy
Texas A&M
Lexi Kilfoyl
Oklahoma State
Baylee Klingler
Washington
Kayla Kowalik
Kentucky
Aubrey Leach
Tennessee
Amanda Lorenz
Florida
Riley Ludlam
Oklahoma
Kelly Maxwell
Oklahoma
Cori McMillan
Virginia Tech
Dejah Mulipola
Arizona
Bubba Nickles
UCLA
Karlyn Pickens
Tennessee
Sierra Sacco
Mississippi State
Kaitlyn Terry
UCLA
Skylar Wallace
Florida
Jessie Warren
Florida State