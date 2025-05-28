UT Tyler Wins Back-to-Back Division II Softball National Titles
UT Tyler defeated the University of Tampa on Wednesday, 3-0, to win its second Division II softball national title, going back-to-back.
The Patriots join elite company as the fifth school in Division II softball history to win back-to-back titles along with California (PA) (1997 and 1998), Kennesaw State (1995 and 1996; now a Division I institution), Cal State Bakersfield (1988, 1989, and 1990), and Cal State Northridge (1983, 1984, 1985).
Interestingly enough, UT Tyler won another championship in 2016 as a Division III institution before it made the leap to Division II. Head coach Mike Reed has won all three of these national titles for UT Tyler during his historic career with the program that began in 2005.
Softball is not alone in its championship pursuit as UT Tyler baseball clinched a spot in the Division II World Series on Sunday, May 25. Patriots baseball opens up their World Series play on May 31 against Northwest Nazarene.
Championship Series Game Two: UT Tyler 3, Tampa 0
After a 6-0 win on on Tuesday, May 27, UT Tyler needed to put Tampa away to win their second consecutive national title. And they did just that.
The second game in the championship series remained scoreless until the fourth inning when the Patriots pushed across two runs off two doubles from catcher Taryn Barney and third baseman Miia Campos. UT Tyler scored again in the fifth inning off a double to left center field from right fielder Ka'Lyn Watson.
Three runs secured the win for the Patriots as Primrose Aholelei shined again in the circle. Aholelei pitched seven scoreless innings with only one hit, one walk and 12 strikeouts. Over the championship series, Aholelei compiled an impressive two hits, 17 strikeouts, and four walks in her shutout 14 innings.