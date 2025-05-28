11 Must-Watch Players in the 2025 Women’s College World Series
The WCWS kicks off tomorrow, and there are plenty of names to keep an eye on. Here are 11 must-watch players (one from each position) that you need to know before the action begins.
NiJaree Canady, P, Texas Tech
NiJaree Canady came up huge in the Super Regionals, leading the Red Raiders to their first-ever WCWS appearance. In two games, she pitched all 14 innings and only allowed five hits and 1 run, while striking out seven. The NFCA Player of the Year Finalist has been stellar all season long, leading the nation with a .089 ERA.
Reese Atwood, C, Texas
Reese Atwood has been a constant presence both behind and at the plate for the Longhorns. She has started in all 62 games, is batting .416 with 58 runs on 72 hits. Atwood leads the team in home runs with 21 and has an .884 slugging percentage.
Regan Walsh, 1B, Florida
Regan Walsh has been putting up impressive numbers throughout the season. She is third on the team in batting average (.348), hits (63), and home runs (14), and second in RBIs (60). Walsh was a key in the Gators' win in game one of the Super Regionals, hitting a three-run home run.
Leighann Good, 2B, Texas
Leighann Good has been another Longhorn lighting it up offensively as of late. Although her numbers have not been as high throughout the season, in Super Regionals, she came up when her team needed her the most. Through the three games, she batted .636 with four RBIs.
Jordan Woolery, 3B, UCLA
The Bruins would not be in OKC if it weren't for the bat of Jordan Woolery. UCLA was down to its final out of the season in game two of Super Regionals, when she ripped a two-run walk-off home run to force game three against South Carolina. She also had two hits and two RBIs in game three to send the Bruins to their NCAA-record 33rd WCWS.
Gabbie Garcia, SS, Oklahoma
Gabbie Garcia has had a breakout performance in her first year as a Sooner. She is batting .360 with 58 runs on 48 hits with a team-leading 20 home runs and 58 RBI. Garcia and the Sooners look to take home their fifth straight WCWS title.
Taylor Shumaker, OF, Florida
Taylor Shumaker is another freshman who has made a name for herself this season. Recently named the NFCA Freshman of the Year and Softball America's Freshman of the Year, her numbers have been stellar. Shumaker is batting .389 with 86 RBIs, which is tied for first in the NCAA. Shumaker also adds a team-best 22 home runs and 72 runs scored.
Mihyia Davis, OF, Texas Tech
Mihyia Davis is second on the team in batting average at .386, first in runs (63) and hits (85). She also adds 26 RBI and five home runs. Davis was huge in both Super Regional games with the game-winning hit in each one.
Taylor Pannell, OF, Tennessee
Taylor Pannell leads Tennessee in batting average (.391), runs (51), hits (66), and RBI (62). She is second in home runs with 15. The Softball America First-Team All-American honoree is also first on the team in slugging percentage.746
Dezianna Patmon, DP, Oregon
Dezianna Patmon was clutch, hitting not one but two walk-offs (one in regionals and one in Super Regionals) to send Oregon to OKC. She is batting .302 on the season with 46 runs on 42 hits to go along with 33 RBI and 10 home runs.
Aliyah Binford, UTL, Ole Miss
Aliyah Binford's play on both sides of the ball is a huge part of why the Rebels are in their first-ever WCWS. In the circle, Binford in 11-3 with a .358 ERA. She has pitched in 111 innings, striking out 80 batters. At the plate, Binford is batting .328 with 36 runs on 64 hits. She is second on the team in home runs with 12 and adds a .615 slugging percentage.