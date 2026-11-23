A freak incident during a 12-and-under softball game in Mesquite, Texas, sent a player to the hospital, and an opposing coach could be facing criminal charges.

In a Texas Fastpitch League game, part of The Alliance Fastpitch, between Texas Glory and the Texas Bombers, Gia Borrego was playing third base for the Bombers. She drifted into foul territory to chase down a pop fly when the third base coach for Glory collided with her.

Borrego picked herself up and finished the game, but was brought to the hospital later that night when she complained of not feeling well, with a headache and ringing in her ears.

The infielder's mother, Alyssa Borrego, posted about the play and three-hour hospital visit in a Facebook post.

"Gia does IN FACT have a concussion AND she has a paraspinal muscle spasm of her cervical spine as well," Alyssa stated. "She was complaining of a headache, being dizzy, her ears ringing & she’s had no appetite. If you know Gia you know she eats! My poor girl, I’m sorry. This was supposed to be a FUN weekend. Dr did call in Mesquite police department so we could press charges as well. He saw the video and said it was ASSAULT."

In addition to the concussion and paraspinal muscle spasm, Borrego also tore "a few muscles in her neck going down from the impact."

The two organizations have been in contact with each other and don't believe there was malicious intent behind the coach colliding with Borrego.

Alyssa did confirm with Softball On SI that the family received an apology, but they are moving forward with pressing charges.

Texas Glory Official Statement

Softball On SI reached out to Texas Glory for an official statement regarding the incident and was provided with the following:

"Texas Glory is aware of the incident involving our 12U RWB team in Mesquite on Saturday.

"We take the safety and well-being of all young athletes seriously. Texas Glory and Bombers leadership have been in communication regarding the incident, and we have conveyed our concern and sincere apologies to the player's family.

"We continue to gather information on the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the available video footage, to ensure we have a complete and accurate understanding of what occurred.

"Given the seriousness of some of the public allegations, we believe it would be inappropriate to speculate or draw conclusions before the relevant facts have been established."