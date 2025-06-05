Softball On SI

Watch: OU Softball National Champion Gives Alabama 'Radio Guy' Hitting Lesson

Sarah Person

Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes celebrates after scoring a run in the second inning Sunday in a 24-7 win against Wichita State at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.
Former Oklahoma softball standout and national champion Nicole Mendes has been seen in the stands supporting the Sooners during their WCWS run, but even though OU is now out of contention for the title, Mendes is still having some fun in OKC.

The Sooner alum now turned pro gave a hitting lesson to Alabama Softball play-by-play announcer, Gray Robertson.

"As everybody knows, I'm a radio guy who sometimes plays golf, Nicole Mendes has won multiple national championships with Oklahoma," Robertson said. "Today, she is going to teach me how to properly hit a softball."

Robertson has made plenty of highlight-worthy calls on the radio for Alabama softball, but his talent behind the mic didn't necessarily translate with the bat in his hands.

"Whenever you swing, your not golfing," Mendes said.

After multiple swings, with the last one breaking the tee, Robertson was cut off.

"Your done... we're cutting you off," Mendes said.

Robertson however, wants redemption.

"I just want to get better," he said. "We're going to have a championship mindset."

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

