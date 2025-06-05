Watch: OU Softball National Champion Gives Alabama 'Radio Guy' Hitting Lesson
Former Oklahoma softball standout and national champion Nicole Mendes has been seen in the stands supporting the Sooners during their WCWS run, but even though OU is now out of contention for the title, Mendes is still having some fun in OKC.
The Sooner alum now turned pro gave a hitting lesson to Alabama Softball play-by-play announcer, Gray Robertson.
"As everybody knows, I'm a radio guy who sometimes plays golf, Nicole Mendes has won multiple national championships with Oklahoma," Robertson said. "Today, she is going to teach me how to properly hit a softball."
Robertson has made plenty of highlight-worthy calls on the radio for Alabama softball, but his talent behind the mic didn't necessarily translate with the bat in his hands.
"Whenever you swing, your not golfing," Mendes said.
After multiple swings, with the last one breaking the tee, Robertson was cut off.
"Your done... we're cutting you off," Mendes said.
Robertson however, wants redemption.
"I just want to get better," he said. "We're going to have a championship mindset."