WCWS Finals: Texas Tech Softball's NiJaree Canady Exits Game 3 Early

Nicole Reitz

Texas Tech starting pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Texas Tech won 4-3.
Texas Tech starting pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Texas Tech won 4-3.

The star of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, NiJaree Canady has been pulled early in Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series. Her streak of consecutive pitches ends at 520 in the WCWS and 686 overall going back to the Super Regionals. 

In a chaotic first inning for the Red Raiders, the Longhorns scored five, including a three-run homer from Leighann Goode. The five runs allowed are the most given up by Canady in a single inning in her career.

While it was clear that she was running out of gas, she was yanked by the second inning. Chloe Riasseto has taken over, but Canady could still re-enter. 

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

