WCWS Finals: Texas Tech Softball's NiJaree Canady Exits Game 3 Early
The star of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, NiJaree Canady has been pulled early in Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series. Her streak of consecutive pitches ends at 520 in the WCWS and 686 overall going back to the Super Regionals.
In a chaotic first inning for the Red Raiders, the Longhorns scored five, including a three-run homer from Leighann Goode. The five runs allowed are the most given up by Canady in a single inning in her career.
While it was clear that she was running out of gas, she was yanked by the second inning. Chloe Riasseto has taken over, but Canady could still re-enter.
