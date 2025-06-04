Why MLB’s Athletics are Supporting Texas Tech Softball
With the recent announcement of the MLB investing in the professional Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), the attention has moved to the college level as well. MLB has continuously shared posts on their social media accounts of the best plays, walk-off wins, and pitching stats during the Women’s College World Series.
But one MLB team in particular is favoring the Texas Tech Raiders over the Texas Longhorns in the best-of-three championship series starting on Wednesday. The Athletics’ starting catcher Shea Langeliers is the brother of Alexa Langeliers, the starting second baseman for Texas Tech, and he has his whole team focused on the action.
Shea expressed to reporters on Tuesday how proud he is of his sister and that she is the real athlete of the family.
“I’m so happy for her and her teammates," he said. "It’s been an unreal year and they are two wins away from winning the whole thing and that would be pretty awesome. I have been telling people for years that out of the two of us, she is definitely the more athletic one. She is a natural athlete and does everything well and works really hard.”
When asked if he was going to be locked into the WCWS and if the team would be locked in as well, he said despite an overlap in games this week, he’s not missing a moment, and neither will his teammates.
“Everybody is going to be locked in," he said. "We might not be able to watch the end of the game before our game starts, but as much as we can, we will be locked in.”
Alexa was one of five players who followed head coach Gerry Glasco to Lubbock from Louisiana. The Red Raiders have shocked the nation by collecting several firsts this year and will fight for another as they look to win the only national title in program history.
