AU Softball League Swings into Action June 7: Season Preview and What to Expect
With the college softball season wrapping up in just two short weeks, fans don’t have to fret. Plenty of softball is on its way with the inaugural professional women’s softball league, Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), beginning June 7.
Four teams, the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts, will play in a 24-game professional softball season in 10 major cities in the U.S. Following the season, the four-week AUSL All-Star Cup will commence with 60 professional softball players competing utilizing the original Athletes Unlimited (AU) innovative format.
Twelve NCAA stars were guaranteed a spot in the big leagues after several Golden Tickets were handed out on campuses across the country, and many storied veterans are returning to the diamond. Aside from the newly drafted college players still fighting to win the World Series with their teams, the rest of the pros report to camp on May 27.
Here’s what to expect from these four brand-new teams.
Bandits
As a beloved franchise from the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league, the Bandits have been revamped and are being reintroduced in 2025. With two-time Olympic gold medalist and head softball coach at San Diego State, Stacey Nuveman-Deniz, leading the pack, the team’s return to the field will surely bring in a new generation of fans.
The Bandits will debut quite the talent in the infield, with 2023 SEC Player of the Year Skylar Wallace, a five-year letter winner at Wichita, Sydney McKinney, USSSA Pride star Delanie Wisz, and Team USA and Kentucky University standout Erin Coffel. First-round College Draft pick and utility player Cori McMillan, out of Virginia Tech, joins the squad as well, with one threatening bat in the box, bringing versatility to the field.
On the mound, returning 2024 AU Rookie of the Year Lexi Kilfoyl and Taylor McQuilin, who had one of her best pro seasons last year, tying for fourth on the leaderboard, Odicci Alexander, and Sarah Willis make for one impressive rotation. In the 2025 College Draft, the Bandits added even more depth to the pitching staff, picking up left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy from Texas A&M and right-handed two-way star Devyn Netz from Arizona.
Blaze
With a flame on the logo, the Blaze has branded itself as bold, strong, and sizzling. Led by the head coach of Western Illinois University and a seven-year NPF player, Alisa Goler, the Blaze has built the most experienced staff in the league.
Big bats from veterans like international players Anissa Urtez, Taylor Edwards, Aubrey Leach, and Aliyah Andrews highlight the lineup, while two-year AU returners Baylee Klinger and Kayla Kowalik pack a punch in the infield. LSU stars Ciarra Briggs and Carley Hoover will make their AUSL debuts, while the College Draft brings fresh bats from Florida’s Korbie Otis and Duke’s Ana Gold.
The circle also brings extensive experience, with Keilani Ricketts, who is entering her 12th year as a professional, 2021 AU champion Aleshia Ocasio, and 2022 Sooners standout, Hope Trautwein. The first-round pick from the College Draft, Emma Lemley from Virginia Tech, will join this talent-filled group.
Talons
Inspired by the fastest animal on earth, the peregrine falcon —the females are larger and more dominant—is a fierce, powerful, athletic, and striking bird known for grabbing its prey. With that in mind, head coach Howard Dobson and the Talons will focus only on grabbing victory.
With a highly versatile roster that boasts a young pitching staff with Megan Faraimo, Georgina Corrick, Montana Fouts, Mariah Lopez, and College Draft pick Raelin Chaffin from Mississippi State, the Talons are going to be a force offensively as well.
Getting Bri Ellis, the hottest bat in the country right now, during the College Draft, paired with 2020 Olympic medalist Victoria Hayward, member of the AU Pro Softball All-Defensive Team, Hannah Flippen, and three-time WBSC World Championship participant, Sahvanna Jaquish, home runs are in the cards for the Talons.
Volts
Defined as a surge of power created by individuals and made stronger by their collective force, the Volts are ready to deliver that promise. With a member of Team USA’s 2004 and 2008 Olympic teams and Alabama’s career leader in doubles and total bases, softball phenomenon Kelly Kretschman is back for another year as a professional coach.
The Volts display strengths in many areas on the field. Amanda Lorenz, champion of the 2024 AU season, is back in the outfield, Tiare Jennings will make her pro debut, and defensive stars Jessi Warren, Sis Bates, and Erika Piancastelli are sure to wow once again.
It’s no different on the rubber, with 2023 AUX champion Rachel Garcia, two-time Tennessee letter-winner Payton Gottshall, and 2022 Pan American Championships gold medalist Mariah Mazon. With the No.1 overall pick in the College Draft, the Volts added even more young power to their pitching roster with Oklahoma ace Sam Landry.
Where to Watch:
ESPN is the founding broadcast partner of the AUSL and is committed to covering 30+ games on linear channels.