AUSL Allocation Draft Leaves More Than 50 Players Undrafted

Following the announcement of two expansion teams, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) had more than 100 players declare for the Allocation Draft, which took place on Monday, Dec. 1.

A total of 43 players were drafted between the Expansion Draft and the Allocation Draft, bringing the combined number of players on the six AUSL team rosters to 78 players.

The six team rosters include Olympians, Team USA veterans, and NCAA champions and All-Americans. The group of selections from the Expansion Draft and Allocation Draft included 13 pitchers, three catchers, 14 infielders, nine outfielders, and four utility players.

While the league is currently limited to six teams, that means several standout players who were aiming to play at the highest level had to go undrafted.

Players Not Picked in the AUSL Allocation Draft

Here are all of the players who went undrafted, broken down by position:

Pitcher

Kamalani Dung (Cal)

Amber Fiser (Minnesota)

Meghan Golden (Grand Canyon)

Jordan Johsnon (Central Arkansas)

Mariah Lopez (Utah)

Mariah Mazon (Oregon State)

Jessica Mullins (Texas State)

Nicolette Picone (Coastal Carolina)

Sarah Willis (Central Florida)

Brooke Yanez (UCLA)

Pitcher/ Utility

Alexia Lacatena (Kentucky)

Morgan Smith (Rutgers)

Catcher

Tyler Aasland (St. Edward's, Division II)

Alyssa Garcia (UCLA)

Ryan Henry (Villanova)

Riley Ludlam (Oklahoma)

Autumn Owen (North Carolina)

Jordyn Rudd-Lee (Northwestern)

Ally Shipman (Alabama)

Makena Smith (Cal)

Kelly Torres (Duke)

Catcher/Utility

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos (Tennessee)

Infielder

Karizma Bergesen (Boise State)

Alex Brown (Clemson)

Charla Echols (Florida)

Shaylon Govan (Baylor)

Kali Heivilin (Alabama)

Meaghan Houk (Bryant)

Jenna Laird (Missouri)

Fa Leilua (Mississippi State)

Briana Marcelino (Connecticut)

Alicia Peters (Wisconsin-Green Bay)

Grayson Radcliffe (Indiana)

Kyleigh Sand (Rutgers)

Cydney Sanders (Oklahoma)

Sydney Sherrill (Florida State)

Allie Skaggs (Arizona)

Nadia Taylor (Texas)

Alynah Torres (Oklahoma)

Alyssa Washington (Texas)

Sami Williams (Iowa State)

CC Wong (Wichita State)

Savannah Woodard (Liberty)

Outfielder

Ciara Bryan (Georgia)

Morgan DeBord (Minnesota)

Megan Delgadillo (Oklahoma State)

Dallis Goodnight (Georgia)

Kalei Harding (Florida State)

Lexi Hastings (Connecticut)

Jazmyn Jackson (Cal)

Lauren Lucas (Wichita State)

Kailee Luschar (Oregon)

Kedre Luschar (Oregon)

KK Madrey (Liberty)

Chloe Malau’ulu (Mississippi State)

Michelle Moultrie (Florida)

Rachel Roupe (Liberty)

Sydra Seville (Creighton)

Rylea Smith (Kentucky)

Alana Snow (UC Santa Barbara)

Utility

Mac Barbara (Texas A&M)

Riley Blampied (South Carolina)

Makena Brocki (San Diego State)

Hayley Busby (Oklahoma State)

Courtney Day (Arkansas)

Stormy Kotzelnick (Central Florida)

Cori McMillan (Virginia Tech)

Caitlyn Nolan (Virginia Tech)

Sophia Nugent (Tennessee)

Jerzie Nutile (Maryland-Baltimore County)

Bre Peck (Virginia Tech)

Sam Show (Oklahoma State)

Karli Spaid (Miami Ohio)

Lindsay Thomas (UNC Greensboro)

Ashley Trierweiler (Grand Canyon)

