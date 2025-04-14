AUSL Draft: Virginia Tech Softball's Ace Becomes First Golden Ticket Recipient
Jenny Dalton-Hill walked onto the field at Tech Softball Park and presented senior Emma Lemley with the surprise of a lifetime.
Lemley, who was celebrating her senior night, didn't have a clue why Dalton-Hill was on the field or what was going on. Dalton-Hill, who is one of the four general managers of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, then presented Lemley with a golden ticket.
In shock, Lemley immediately brought her hands to her face and wiped away the tears running down her cheeks.
Only 12 players will be selected in the inaugural draft and the golden ticket for Lemley signifies that she will be one of those players.
"Over the next few weeks, golden tickets will be presented to college softball players at programs across the country," the league stated via press release. "The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Saturday, May 3 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU to reveal which team Lemley and the other draftees are selected to."
The 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year has been one of the best pitchers in college softball throughout her career, but her senior season has been exceptional. She is 15-3 on the season with a 1.91 ERA and leads the ACC with 146 strikeouts.
With 799 career strikeouts, Lemley is the active leader in Division I ranks fourth among Division I players with 9.41 strikeouts per seven innings.
Lemley has pitched national-high four no-hitters this spring. Three of those games were against opponents who were ranked or receiving votes, and two were perfect games.
In her career, Lemley has a 2.75 career ERA and has 65 total wins. She has pitched 19 solo shutouts and is tied for the most saves in program history with 11 in her career.