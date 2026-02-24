AUSL’s Devyn Netz, Bri Ellis Show Up MLB Players at Spring Training

Major League Baseball and the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) had a grand meetup in Tempe, Ariz., ahead of Spring Training games.

2025 Big 12 Player of the Year Devyn Netz and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Bri Ellis had the opportunity to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers, Angels, and Chicago Cubs’ camps, and took pride in showing up the men.

Former Arizona two-way Netz, who now pitches for the Carolina Blaze of the AUSL, got to throw against Angels shortstop Zach Neto. Pulling a variety of pitches on him, including changeups and rising fastballs, he was shocked by how different the reaction time is compared to baseball.

“That was definitely my first time,” Neto told Brett Bollinger at MLB.com. “I was trash-talking my sister [Meghan] a bunch because she played softball. But standing in there, I see why it's difficult. But it was an awesome time.”

Both Netz and Ellis were starstruck by the Angels outfielder Mike Trout. Netz grew up near Pasenda and came from a die-hard Angels family. She even modeled her swing after the three-time American League MVP.

Clearly, that worked out well for her, as she led Arizona with 22 victories, 118 strikeouts, and 68 RBI, and was second on the team with 19 home runs in 2025. She was even the first Wildcat to throw a perfect game and hit a home run in the same game.

“I got to do an interview with Mike Trout, and I still have butterflies and goosebumps and everything like that,” Netz Bollinger at MLB.com . “It’s once in a lifetime, I’ll be telling my grandkids about that. With my hitting coach, I used to watch Mike Trout and break down his film. My swing is like his. His mechanics are something that I really resonate with. So just being able to tell him that today, it put a smile on his face. I walked away thinking that like, ‘Wow, that was really cool.’”

Ellis was overjoyed to meet Trout and discuss her swing. The former Arkansas slugger batted .440 with 26 homers, 72 RBIs, 146 total bases, 69 walks, and 68 runs scored before getting drafted No.2 by the Utah Talons.

“I don’t know where to start. I am having not only the craziest week of my life, but specifically today, the craziest day of my life. I got to meet all of my favorite players. Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker, Mike Trout, Chas McCormick, Pete Crow-Armstong, Dexter Fowler. Some of them followed me on Instagram today. I need to move here. Why is this the best day of my life?” Ellis posted on TikTok.

Would hate to be a pitcher right now@FreddieFreeman5 x @briellis1 pic.twitter.com/CIQyYfvlUx — Utah Talons | AUSL (@AUSL_Talons) February 19, 2026

The Spring Training meetup between the MLB and AUSL comes nearly a year after the two announced a partnership ahead of AUSL’s inaugural season.

The investment, which is part of MLB’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of softball at all levels, included extensive promotion through broadcasts and marketing on MLB Network and MLB.com to raise the visibility of the AUSL and its athletes.

The second season of the AUSL is expected to be even more electric, as two new teams and permanent cities and venues were unveiled. The 25-game season begins on June 9.

