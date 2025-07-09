AUSL Softball Player’s Stats Explode After Girlfriend Gets Traded to Her Team
Volts outfielder McKenzie Clark of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) made history when she was a part of the first trade in league history.
In exchange for outfielder Ciara Briggs, Clark was sent to the Blaze.
But the trade was more than just making history for Clark.
Going to the Blaze meant she would be reunited with her girlfriend, Kayla Kowalik. The two have made many references on TikTok about playing against each other, and when it was announced they would be on the same team, Kowalik played it up even more on her account.
On X though, fans have noticed that Kowalik's stats have significantly gone up since Clark joined the team. Before Clark came on board, Kowalik was hitting .192 in the first 10 games of the season without her girlfriend, and is now hitting .500 after just five games together.
Clark is doing well, too. She has a .929 fielding percentage on the season from the outfield and is hitting .209 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
It’s not the first time the two have been on the same team, as they both played in the AU Championship season together last year and had the opportunity to be on the same team occasionally. With the AUSL implementing the traditional format this year, they could potentially be on the Blaze together for longer than a year, unless more trades are made.
Clark and Kowalik aren't the only couple that Athletes Unlimited has seen.
Taylor Edwards and Gwen Svekis recently tied the knot in Colorado. Edwards is currently mid-season with the Blaze, while Svekis retired from the sport at the end of the 2024 season.