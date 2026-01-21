Australia Women’s National Softball Team Announces 2026 Roster

The Australia Women’s National Softball team has announced a 31-player preliminary roster for the 2026 season, and it’s led by some of the most dominant athletes in the game.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Rachel Lack, Kaia Parnaby, Ellen Roberts, Taylah Tsitsikronis, and Jade Wall are just a few standouts to bolster the lineup, while 12 stars from the 2024 WBSC Women’s Softball Cup Finals in Castions di Strada, Italy, return.

Preliminary Roster

Neve Adams

Pippa Adkins

Abbie Bastian

Sarah Beales

Taylor Chillingworth

Nicole Connacher

Olivia Elliott

Amelia Fidge

Mya Geros

Amber Hood

Georgia Hood

Shannon Keevers

Olivia Kuzminski

Rachel Lack

Kandra Lamb

Alyssa Mighell

Kaia Parnaby

Jayme Reddacliff

Sara Riou

Ellen Roberts

Chelsea Robinson

Maddison Schofield

Madison Scott

Kylie Steemers

Jenna Trim

Stephanie Trzcinski

Taylah Tsitsikronis

Jade Wall

Shaylan Whatman

Tamieka Whitefield

Grace Wrixon

The Australian Women’s National Softball team will be hosting quite a bit of softball at home over the next two years. Competitions include the Softball Australia Cup in Brisbane in 2026 and the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals in Redcliffe in 2027. The extended list of players will serve as the talent pool for these upcoming national team events.

At the end of 2025, Australia hosted Team USA for the Down Under Series in an effort to promote the sport as both nations continue to advocate for inclusion in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

After 60 years, the Women’s Softball World Cup Finals return to Australia. The first-ever WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup was held at Albert Park in Melbourne in February 1965, with five teams: The U.S., Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. The home team, Aussies, took gold in a 1-0 win against the U.S.

While Australia holds significant Olympic softball history, hosting the Sydney Games in 2000, which put softball on the biggest stage for the second time ever, hosting the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup again is a major milestone for the country.

“After 60 years, the return of the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup to Australian soil is more than a sporting milestone," Softball Australia CEO Sarah Loh said in the press release. "It is a powerful opportunity to inspire the next generation with Olympic dreams, boost grassroots participation, and deliver lasting benefits to local communities. The strong support from all levels of government to bring the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup to the City of Moreton Bay, Queensland is both welcome and vital.”

