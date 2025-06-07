A New Era Begins: Bandits Win First-Ever AUSL Game
History was made at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, as the Bandits beat the Talons 3-1 in the first-ever game played in Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) history.
In a sold-out crowd of 2,013 attendees, the support for the new league was overwhelming as several moments went down in the history books.
As the home team, the Bandits checked off several significant boxes. Lexi Kilfoyl threw out the first pitch and Morgan Zierkle’s double to center field was the first hit of the league.
“I have seen professional softball in a lot of iterations and there's no doubt that this is our time," Bandits head coach Stacey Nuveman-Deniz said in the post-game press conference. "The sport has never been in a better place. There was great energy and great excitement today. We knew we were a part of something special and a historic day for our sport and this organization as well. We could feel the energy in the space.”
The Talons took part in the firsts too, as Montana Fouts got the start in the circle and recorded the first strikeout in league history. With Sierra Sacco coming off her legendary collegiate career, she fit right into the professional scene. The first hit and home run of the league is due to Sacco’s bat, and her solo shot put the Talons on top first.
Fouts and Kilfoyl dueled from there until a two-run triple to right center field from Erin Coffel in the third put the Bandits ahead by one, changing the course of the game. Fouts left the circle in the fifth and Mariah Lopez entered in relief. Skylar Wallace reached on a throwing error that allowed Sydney McKinney to score from second.
"Today felt like the softball I know and love," Nuveman-Deniz said on her offense playing gritty. "Play the game that is presented to you in a tight game and a pitcher's duel. You gotta manufacture runs and hit the ball on a two-stike count (like Coffel did). That's smart softball. As a team we did a nice job of playing the game that we were in."
Saturday’s game marks the first of eight meetings between the Talons and the Bandits this season. In addition to the three-game series to begin the campaign, the two teams are scheduled for a two-game set in Wichita on June 17-18 before completing the season slate with three games in Omaha on July 11-13.
