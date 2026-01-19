Former Lady Vol Softball Standout Signs with PSL's Florida Vibe

The Florida Vibe officially welcomed Seal Beach, Calif., native and recent Tennessee graduate Sophia Nugent to its 2026 roster on Saturday.

Nugent signed with the New York Rise for the summer of 2025 as a free agent after her college career ended in June.

Before her time with the Lady Vols, Nugent was part of Oklahoma’s historical four-peat, winning back-to-back National Championships in 2022 and 2023 to kick off her collegiate career. Upon transferring to Knoxville her junior season, Nugent made an immediate impact for Tennessee in the lineup and on the field.

#feelthevibe✌️



Welcome to the 2026 Florida Vibe, officially ✍️ @SophiaN2021, catcher, from @Vol_Softball‼️



Sophia finished her college career at SEC powerhouse, Tennessee, .298, 18 bombs, 61RBIS. Sophia will dawn the #7 Mizuno jersey in 2026 for the Vibe#americasteam #psl pic.twitter.com/6eZS9XHmiP — Florida Vibe (@floridavibesb) January 17, 2026

In 113 career starts under head coach Karen Weekly, Nugent collected a batting average of .287, with 17 doubles, 29 home runs – a team-best 18 in her senior campaign – and just one RBI shy of 100. In the squat, Nugent boasted a .995 fielding percentage, throwing out nine on the base paths.



Nugent was behind the plate when right-handed phenom Karlyn Pickens broke her own record for fastest softball pitch ever thrown in last year’s Knoxville Super Regional.

In Game 2 of the final 2025 regular season SEC matchup, Nugent hit two bombs and tallied a game-high four RBIs to secure a 5-1 Lady Vol win over Texas A&M. It marked the third time in her career she hit two home runs in a single game.

Tennessee went on to host and sweep its Knoxville Regional and then lost Game 1 to Jordy Frahm’s Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Super Regional. Nugent and the Lady Vols battled from behind to advance to the Women’s College World Series for the ninth time in program history.

Fighting through the elimination bracket in Oklahoma City, Tennessee, ultimately fell to the 2025 WCWS Champs, the Texas Longhorns, to end its season.

My time with @Vol_Softball has come to a close. I want to say thank you to my teammates , it has been amazing taking the field with all of you. To my coaches, thank you for everything you have done to help me be the player and perso

Pppn I am today. To the fans, thank you for all… pic.twitter.com/nPBQOcrz0I — Sophia Nugent (@SophiaN2021) June 4, 2025

Nugent was a 2024 All-SEC Second Team selection. A standout in the classroom as well, the catcher was named a 2025 College Sports Communicators (CSC) All-American alongside Pickens.

The Florida Vibe, headquartered in Bradenton, a city between Tampa and Sarasota, is set to compete in the newly established Professional Softball League (PSL) this summer.

Nugent will join former SEC opponent Kali Heivilin from Alabama and Makena Smith from Cal on the Vibe’s 2026 roster.

The Vibe is just one of seven organizations that make up the inaugural teams of the PSL, in addition to the Atlanta Smoke, Chattanooga Chill, Florida Breeze, Florida Heat, Kansas City Diamonds, and New York Rise. Each team has begun adding to its 20-woman roster, with the PSL also accepting applications from college seniors or former collegiate players. The form is available online.

Recommended Links