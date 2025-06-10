Softball On SI

Big Ten Conference Unveils 2026 Softball Schedule

Sarah Person

The Nebraska softball team celebrates defeating Tennessee during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 23, 2025.
The Nebraska softball team celebrates defeating Tennessee during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 softball season may have just wrapped up, but that doesn't mean its too early to start thinking about next year. Early Monday afternoon, the Big Ten released its 2026 conference slate.

The Big Ten is coming off an impressive year where it sent eight teams to the NCAA tournament with new members Oregon and UCLA making it to the WCWS.

Schools have released their individual conference schedules.

Nebraska:

Oregon

Minnesota:

Northwestern

Iowa

