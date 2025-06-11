Legendary Hall of Fame Coach Mary Yori Retires With 943 Career Wins
After 10 seasons at the helm of the Nebraska Wesleyan softball program, head coach Mary Yori has announced her retirement.
She finishes her time at Wesleyan with an overall record of 209-192.
Yori led the Prairie Wolves to their first-ever American Rivers Conference championship. In her final season, she compiled a record of 32-13 and made the school's second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
Yori's coaching legacy doesn't stop at Nebraska Wesleyan. Before her time with the Prairie Wolves, she had coaching stints at Colorado State and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
With the Rams, Yori went 276-242 over ten seasons, becoming the program's winningest head coach. She led them to a Mountain West Conference title and an NCAA tournament birth in 2003.
Yori spent 12 years as the head coach at Omaha, putting together a record of 459-158. She led the Mavericks to 10 consecutive NCAA Regional appearances and brought home four North Central Conference championship titles.
Her coaching career began at Creighton University where she was an assistant at her alma mater.
Her 943 total career wins make her the fifth-most winningest active coach in NCAA Division III, and she also ranks in the top 50 across all divisions.
NWU Athletic Director Dwight Merilatt congratulated Yori on an outstanding career.
"First, I want to congratulate Mary on an amazing career," Merilatt said in a press release. "Coaching for more than 40 years, Mary has always kept the student-athlete at the core of her leadership qualities. Mary truly helped to make Nebraska Wesleyan Softball into a highly recognized national Division III program. Her dedication to our student-athletes, athletic department, and university has been tremendous over the last ten years."
Yori also reflected on her time coaching.
"After nearly 40 years, my career as a collegiate coach has come to a close. My hope as I retire is that NWU softball will continue to successfully grow the positive culture and competitive attitude that players and staff have worked hard to create," she said.
"It was a joy and privilege to coach so many outstanding young women at NWU and share lifelong memories. I want to thank the NWU athletic administrators I have worked with for their leadership, mentorship, and support throughout my past 10 years."