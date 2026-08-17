Former Oklahoma Softball Infielder Named Inaugural AUSL Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. handed out its first-ever Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Oklahoma City’s shortstop, Sydney Romero.

For a league that launched in 2025, the moment marks another huge step in strengthening the professional softball scene. Rawlings hasn’t recognized a pro softball player since the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) seasons from 2016-19.

The award was introduced to NCAA softball in 2022, but has recognized Major League Baseball players since 1957.

Romero now etches her name into what will hopefully be a long list of history makers down the line.

The seasoned veteran with international and professional experience since 2020 had one fantastic 2026 season in the middle infield and at the plate. She started all 25 games for the Spark and was the only athlete on the team to play all 160 ⅔ innings. She led all shortstops in the league with 45 assists, five double plays, and a fielding percentage of .974. She ended the season with a .376 batting average as well.

Her most notable clutch play this season was a diving catch and glove toss to second base to keep the team’s playoff chances alive in a duel against the Carolina Blaze.

AN UNREAL GAME-ENDING DIVING PLAY FROM SYD ROMERO TO KEEP THE SEASON ALIVE! SPARK WIN!!!! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/U7LGVY4Ux1 — Oklahoma City Spark | AUSL (@ausl_spark) July 19, 2026

“Sydney embodies everything the Rawlings Gold Glove Award represents,” Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer at Rawlings, said in a press release. “Her instincts, athleticism, consistency, and leadership set the standard for defensive excellence throughout the AUSL season. We are proud to recognize her as the first-ever AUSL Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner and celebrate the impact she continues to make on the sport.”

The two finalists for the Gold Glove Award alongside Romero were Jadelyn Allchin of the Utah Talons and Alyssa Brito of the Carolina Blaze. Representatives from all six AUSL teams voted to determine the winner.

If you’ve been watching Romero since she was a record-breaker and national champion with the Oklahoma Sooners, this award probably isn’t shocking. The 2018 and 2019 NFCA First Team All-America selection, 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year and 2019 top-three finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award had been a staple at third base.

She finished her collegiate career as the Oklahoma career leader in at-bats (853) and doubles (58) and tied for first with 13 sacrifice flies, while ranking second in OU career history in hits (320), extra-base hits (121) and total bases (558).

Romero continues to represent the Oklahoma Spark at the AUSL All-Star Cup, where she currently has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.