Audrey Vandagriff, Catelyn Riley Shine as Alabama Softball Walks Off OU
Audrey Vandagriff delivered the walk-off homer and Catelyn Riley pitched a gem as Alabama defeated Oklahoma in a thrilling classic.
Rhoads Stadium was sold out on Monday night but every seat was empty when Alabama freshman star Audrey Vandagriff walked off Oklahoma with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Vandagriff brought the entire stadium to its feet and ended an instant classic with one swing, giving the Crimson Tide a 2-1 win over the Sooners.
Catelyn Riley threw every pitch for the Crimson Tide, allowing just six hits and walking two in eight innings.
This story will be updated...
