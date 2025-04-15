Softball On SI

Audrey Vandagriff, Catelyn Riley Shine as Alabama Softball Walks Off OU

Audrey Vandagriff delivered the walk-off homer and Catelyn Riley pitched a gem as Alabama defeated Oklahoma in a thrilling classic.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Alabama softball player Audrey Vandagriff (12) hits against Georgia at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sunday, Mar 30, 2025.
Alabama softball player Audrey Vandagriff (12) hits against Georgia at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sunday, Mar 30, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Rhoads Stadium was sold out on Monday night but every seat was empty when Alabama freshman star Audrey Vandagriff walked off Oklahoma with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Vandagriff brought the entire stadium to its feet and ended an instant classic with one swing, giving the Crimson Tide a 2-1 win over the Sooners.

Catelyn Riley threw every pitch for the Crimson Tide, allowing just six hits and walking two in eight innings.

This story will be updated...

More news: Auburn Softball Senior ‘Made for Moments Like This’ Walks Off Georgia Again

More news: Virginia Tech Softball's Ace Becomes First Golden Ticket Recipient

More news: New No. 1 Emerges, Grand Canyon Debuts, Oklahoma State Falls Out of Top 25

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/News