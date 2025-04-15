Social Media Erupts After Alabama Softball’s Stunning Upset of Oklahoma
From the radio call in the booth at Alabama's Rhoads Stadium to social media, reactions to the Crimson Tide's upset over No. 2 Oklahoma poured in on social media late Monday night.
The Crimson Tide gave softball fans plenty of reason to celebrate when freshman Audrey Vandagriff lifted Alabama to a 2-1 win with a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Vandagriff finished the night with three of Alabama's seven hits and scored both runs.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma fans are trying to stay positive after losing back-to-back SEC series.
There really isn't anything OU fans should hang their heads about. It was a tough series and both teams deserved to win on Monday.
"Just a hell of a series," coach Patrick Murphy said. "I'm so happy that No. 1, all three games were on TV. And No. 2, we had almost 13,000 people for a three-game series. Great facility, great teams showcased what a great sport softball is. Tonight was just a classic."
With the loss, OU (10-5) drops to third in the SEC and Alabama (7-8) is in 11th.