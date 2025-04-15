Softball On SI

Social Media Erupts After Alabama Softball’s Stunning Upset of Oklahoma

Alabama softball’s walk-off win over Oklahoma sent shockwaves through the softball world, with fans and analysts flooding social media with reactions to the stunning upset.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Alabama softball freshman Audrey Vandagriff is swarmed by her teammates after hitting a walk off home run against Oklahoma on April 14, 2025.
From the radio call in the booth at Alabama's Rhoads Stadium to social media, reactions to the Crimson Tide's upset over No. 2 Oklahoma poured in on social media late Monday night.

The Crimson Tide gave softball fans plenty of reason to celebrate when freshman Audrey Vandagriff lifted Alabama to a 2-1 win with a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Vandagriff finished the night with three of Alabama's seven hits and scored both runs.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma fans are trying to stay positive after losing back-to-back SEC series.

There really isn't anything OU fans should hang their heads about. It was a tough series and both teams deserved to win on Monday.

"Just a hell of a series," coach Patrick Murphy said. "I'm so happy that No. 1, all three games were on TV. And No. 2, we had almost 13,000 people for a three-game series. Great facility, great teams showcased what a great sport softball is. Tonight was just a classic."

With the loss, OU (10-5) drops to third in the SEC and Alabama (7-8) is in 11th.

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

