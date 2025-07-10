MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game to Feature 2 Softball Legends
Major League Baseball All-Star weekend is approaching, and the 24th annual All-Star Celebrity Softball Game is set to kick off the festivities on July 12.
MLB announced the final star-studded roster on Thursday morning, and two beloved softball legends, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley, will be headlining the event.
Representing the National League under Team Jeramine Dupri, Finch is participating in her 15th MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. In addition to her role as an MLB Softball Ambassador, she is in her first year as an advisor for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).
In her playing days, Finch pitched her way to a Women’s College World Series (WCWS) Championship with Arizona, an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the 2004 Athens Games, a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, and a former professional with the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch league.
Representing the American League under Team Javy Lopez, Watley is participating in her fifth MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. An MLB Ambassador, too, Watley is also in her first year as an advisor for the AUSL.
As an outstanding shortstop and hitter, Watley also won the gold at the 2004 Athens Games and silver at the 2008 Beijing Games with Team USA. She led the UCLA Bruins to three-straight WCWS appearances and one championship in 2003. She recently joined the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame.
Though having softball legends join the Celebrity Softball Game is nothing new, it means a little bit more this year, as the MLB has begun investing in professional softball and bringing more attention to college softball with the aid of financial assistance. Joint sales, marketing efforts, extensive promotional support, and broadcasts on MLB Network and MLB.com are just a few ways MLB is helping to raise more visibility.
The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will kick off immediately after the conclusion of the 4 p.m. All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park.