MLB's Home Run Derby X Welcomes Softball’s Biggest Sluggers
MLB Home Run Derby X (HRDX) is back for its fourth year hosting the global baseball tour, and some of softball’s most cherished sluggers are set to take the batter’s box across six cities.
The three-on-three derby, which usually pairs former MLB legends with the best women’s softball and baseball players on the same team, will now feature three co-ed teams and one all-women’s team when the tour heads to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on August 23.
And who is better than a couple of NCAA champion Sooners? How about 2024 Athletes Unlimited champion Amanda Lorenz and Texas career RBI leader Reese Atwood to smash dingers out of the park?
The Sooners will comprise the all-women’s team, including NCAA home run record holder Jocelyn Alo and famed sluggers Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen. Last year, Alo hit the longest homer in HRDX history and a game-winning walk-off homer.
The Yankees will combine two more beloved Sooners, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering, with 2009 World Series champ Nick Swisher, while Atwood and 2024 HRDX MVP Lorenz will swing for the Rangers.
Parker's uncle is Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who lead his team to a World Series title in 2024 over the Yankees.
OKC won’t be the only time to see these softball legends on tour this summer. Alo and Hansen will also join teams in Des Moines, Iowa, with HRDX’s first-ever MVP, Erika Piancastelli, and Florida freshman Taylor Schumaker. Piancastelli will make an additional stop in Durham, North Carolina, against former LSU left fielder Ali Newland and 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year Jessica Oakland.
The rules for the HRDX are simple. Paired with defensive points, a game takes roughly 30 minutes with three players per team. Each player gets one two-and-a-half-minute at-bat. Teams earn offensive points from home runs and defensive points in the outfield for catches of the opposing team. Bonus points can be earned by hitting home runs through a target in center field. The team with the most points at the end of the game wins.
The exact lineups, rivalry matchups, and the sixth location have yet to be announced, but are set to come soon. MLB has reformatted the competition this year and will hold a two-day final in Salt Lake City, Utah. Teams must win in any of the first six events to automatically gain entry to the two-day winner-take-all final. If any of these past and current softball reps outshine, they may end up in the final on September 19 and 20.