After two days into the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) season, Texas Tech superstar NiJaree Canady has yet to agree to terms with the league.

Canady, who was drafted No.2 overall by the Texas Volts, is allegedly seeking a “fair and equitable contract,” according to her agent.

“Athletes—especially women —continue to demonstrate that seeking their value is not about self-interest; rather, it’s about setting a standard and advocating for their value,” Lindsay Colas, Canady’s agent, told Front Office Sports on Thursday. “NiJa is looking forward to joining her team and competing as soon as we can finalize a fair and equitable contract.”

Lindsay Colas, NiJaree Canady’s agent at The Team, says that Canady is seeking a “fair and equitable contract” with AUSL—in a statement provided to @FOS.



The former Texas Tech star is the only AUSL draftee to have not signed with the league yet, though her team played Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wyNDdi6ixS — Yanyan Li (@yyanyanli1) June 11, 2026

The ace made history in 2024 and again in 2025, becoming the first college softball player to earn more than $1 million per year in NIL money with Texas Tech’s Matador Club. Her portfolio then expanded even further with gigs promoting softball equipment, including Patrick Mahomes’ NIL group through Adidas.

Front Office Sports noted that Canady and the AUSL have been negotiating daily, and that these negotiations could not start until her career at Texas Tech concluded after the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). An AUSL spokesperson confirmed with Front Office Sports that the league is hoping Canady will join soon, and that players' salaries have the potential to grow as the league itself grows.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable professional softball league that provides meaningful opportunities for today’s players, the AUSL spokesperson told Front Office Sports. “As the league grows, so do the rewards: our model is designed so that players share in the company’s long-term success, allowing them to benefit from the league’s overall profitability and value creation.”

Per that same source, an average AUSL salary ranges from $40,000 to $45,000, but bonuses can bring that total up to $75,000.

Softball On SI previously confirmed with AUSL officials, after Canady was left off the Opening Day lineup, that the league is broken down into five tiers, with general managers ranking each player. Each tier is worth a specific amount of money, and it is not negotiable.

The Volts have since relied on pitchers Rachel Garcia, Jessica Mullens, and Alyssa Denham, while they await the ace they so assumed would join the squad immediately after the WCWS.

She remains one of the 17 AUSL college draftees who have not signed with the league, while WCWS national champions Reese Atwood, Leighanne Goode, and runner-up Jackie Lis joined their respective teams immediately.

What makes this even more complicated is that Canady had signed an NIL deal with the AUSL in May, just days after being drafted. As part of the agreement, Canady was required to collaborate with the AUSL on marketing and promotional initiatives leading up to the 2026 season, including social media content and brand campaigns. Her NIL deal also included a grant of profit participation units, allowing her to share in the league’s profits as it grows.

It’s gotten to the point that even veteran AUSL players are speaking out.

“If I (and everyone that paved the way for me) waited for what I believed was 'a fair and equitable contract”….there wouldn’t be pro softball,” Victoria Hayward of the Utah Talons wrote on X.

If I (and everyone that paved the way for me) waited for what I believed was “a fair and equitable contract”….there wouldn’t be pro softball 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/lahoGRHoyh — Victoria Hayward, OLY (@VictoriaHayward) June 11, 2026

The Texas Volts are 1-1 on the season so far, and will look to grab the series win over the OKC Spark Thursday night.