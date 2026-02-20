Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady Becomes First College Softball Player with Exclusive Adidas Cleats

Texas Tech softball ace NiJaree Canady continues to make history.

The All-American became the first college softball player to have a player-exclusive cleat after she unveiled her line with Adidas via social media on Wednesday.

The “ADIZERO Instinct 2.0 PT Nija” is a stunning nod to the historic impact she’s made on Texas Tech’s program so far. The white cleats feature red toes and inner lining, with red stripes and black stripes on the outside of the foot.

Canady is seen opening up a lock box in the social media video, which featured her signature in gold print on the top. Her jersey number 24 and signature also appear on the back of the cleat, while a tag labeled “pitching toe” hangs off the laces.

“Such a dream come true! So incredibly blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to come out with my own cleat!,” Canady wrote on Instagram.

The cleats are set to go on sale later this season.

After becoming the first college softball player to sign a million-dollar contract in 2024, she inked another seven-figure NIL deal with Texas Tech’s Matador Club at the end of last season. Her portfolio expands even further with gigs promoting softball equipment, including Patrick Mahomes’ NIL group through Adidas.

As a transfer in 2025, Canady made instant history for the Red Raiders, taking the team to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) finals for the first time in program history, and won the Honda Sport Award as the nation’s top softball player on the way.

Her 34-7 record and 1.11 ERA with 319 strikeouts awarded her Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors, while she offensively led the team with 11 home runs and a slugging percentage of .639. She finished the season tied for the most wins, second-best ERA, and second-most strikeouts in program history.

Now, as a senior, she had Texas Tech ranked No.1 in multiple preseason polls, and the team was the most favored to win the WCWS. The one-time USA Player of the Year was also named to the top 50 watchlist.

Through two weeks, the team is currently 4-1 on the season, and Canady holds a 1.57 ERA with 28 strikeouts.

There’s no doubt that Canady has set a standard for softball players and women’s sports as a whole. Now with a historic cleat to showcase on the mound, her trailblazing legacy will be remembered for years to come, no matter where she takes her talents after graduating.

