OU National Champion Signs with PSL's KC Diamonds

A former Oklahoma softball national champion is taking her talents to Kansas City.

Hope Trautwein-Valdespino officially signed with the KC Diamonds of the new Professional Softball League, set to debut in June.

21 up, 21 down kind of talent ✍️



Welcome to Kansas City, Hope 💎 pic.twitter.com/TLzIhgIMMd — KC Diamonds (@thekcdiamonds) April 20, 2026

Trautwein-Valdespino spent a short time with the Athetes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) with the Blaze in 2025, but was sent to the Reserve Athlete Pool in July after putting up an ERA of 9.63 across just eight innings thrown.

Before the AUSL, the right-hander spent two years with the USSSA Pride of the former Women’s Professional League.

As for college, Trautwein-Valdespino made history in 2021 with North Texas when she became the first NCAA Division I softball player to throw a seven-inning perfect game, striking out all 21 batters.

Trautwein-Valdespino spent four years with the Mean Green before transferring to Oklahoma to lead the Sooners to a second-straight national title in 2022. That year, she finished with a 22-1 record with a 0.77 ERA and was selected as a 2022 Women’s College World Series All-Tournament team member.

The national champion finished her collegiate career with an 82-25 record, 14 saves, a 1.82 ERA, and 850 strikeouts.

🚫 𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐄 𝐒𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐏𝐄 🚫



Trautwein throws a no-hitter, Alo homers and the #Sooners roll! #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/pmjBRpzl9t — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2022

Trautwein-Valdespino Collegiate Accolades (at North Texas)

• North Texas career leader in ERA (2.05), wins (61), saves (15), lowest opponent batting average (.197), and strikeouts / 7 IP (8.11).

• North Texas and Conference USA Single-Game Strikeout Record Holder (21)

• Second-most career strikeouts (693) in program history

• Fifth-most career starts (68) and innings pitched (469.0) in program history

• Fourth-most career complete games in program history (40)

• Lowest single-season opponent batting average in program history (.187)

• Most saves in a singles season (4)

When not playing, Trautwein-Valdespino spends her time as an assistant coach for McNeese. The Cowgirls currently have an overall record of 31-18 and a conference record of 15-9 to rank third in the Southland Conference.

The PSL officially launched in January, combining seven previously independent softball teams from around the country into one league.

Each team will have a roster of 20 standouts, and play will commence in June 2026, just shortly after the NCAA Women’s College World Series completes. The PSL’s full 2026 schedule will be announced at a later date.

2026 PSL Teams

Atlanta Smoke (Atlanta, Ga.)

Chattanooga Chill (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Florida Breeze (Tampa Bay, Fla.)

Florida Heat (Viera, Fla.)

Flordiba Vibe (Bradenton, Fla.)

KC Diamonds (Kansas City, Mo.)

New York Rise (New York, N.Y.)