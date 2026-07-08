Paige Sinicki Returns to Softball After Breast Cancer Battle

Just eight months after hearing the words no 22-year-old expects to hear, Paige Sinicki stepped onto an AUSL field.

Despite being a young, active athlete with no family history, Sinicki received a diagnosis of Stage 2 breast cancer on November 11. Working as a graduate assistant with the Utah Softball team, she made it her mission not to let this diagnosis derail her softball dreams.

"This is the best thing you're going to see on television today," broadcaster Geoff Arnold said. "I think it's one of the best things you're going to see in sports all year."

A moment we've all been waiting for 🥹



Welcome back to the field, @paige_sinicki 🫶 pic.twitter.com/gUaLd5FYtS — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) July 8, 2026

The phrase "one-for-one" became her mantra, getting her through every single day.

"From the day I was diagnosed, I wrote on a sticky note, 'one-for-one'," Sinicki said in a video posted to X on June 7. "One-for-one because what a blessing it is to take each day, each hour, each second, and each moment one at a time."

So incredibly grateful for my family and friends who have been with me and continue to be with me every step of the way 🩷 Thank you God for bringing me to Utah where I have and will continue to get the best support from the best doctors at the HCI! #ONE4ONE 🩷🎗️ pic.twitter.com/3NOHicw5jy — Paige Sinicki (@paige_sinicki) June 7, 2026

After announcing her diagnosis on June 7, Sinicki had a message to the world: she would still be pursuing her professional softball dreams.

"I look forward to seeing you all on the field this summer, one-for-one," Sinicki ended the video.

The road was far from easy. Sinicki underwent surgery and completed eight rounds of chemotherapy, keeping in contact with her team over Zoom after being drafted by the Portland Cascade on December 1, 2025, during the 2026 Allocation Draft.

In June, Sinicki began radiation treatment, and by July 7, she was cleared from the league’s temporary inactive list and was made available for the Cascade's game against the Carolina Blaze.

Paige Sinicki starred at Oregon as one of the nation's top defensive infielders, becoming the first player in program history to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. A steady presence in the Ducks' lineup, she was known for her elite defense, leadership and consistency, helping establish herself as a professional prospect before beginning her AUSL career.

While the coaching staff had only intended to use her as a pinch runner, Sinicki took to the field after the starting second baseman took a fastball to the forearm.

For Sinicki, simply being back on the diamond represented a victory far greater than anything recorded in the box score.

Her resilience shined while she was at the plate during the fifth innings, toughing out an eight-pitch at-bat before grounding out to second. The Cascade later won, 4-2.

For protection, Sinicki wore a chest pad underneath her white, pinstriped jersey to protect her incisions from surgery.

"Cancer has not and will not take away from the things I love," Sinicki said in the June 7 video. "I've been able to keep living my life normal with working out, training... and continuing my school as a first-year Master's student."