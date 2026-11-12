Pro Softball Players Reach Union Agreement with AUSL, Begin CBA Negotiations

Almost a full month after a few Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) players unionized, the league is finally recognizing their efforts.

The league announced Thursday morning on social media that both sides have reached an agreement, and the AUSL Players Association (AUSPL) will be the official union representing all players.

“Athletes Unlimited Softball League and the AUSL Players Association today announced the signing of an agreement formally recognizing the AUSLPA as the union representing all players in the AUSL,” the league and players association said in a joint statement.

Players initially formed the union because they wanted to begin negotiating a collective bargaining agreement and reach a compromise well before the 2027 season. AUSL seasons have historically begun in June, after the NCAA softball season ends.

It's official: AUSL players have a union. The AUSL Players Association is now the recognized voice of every player in the league. Next up: negotiating our first CBA. 🥎 pic.twitter.com/tRKyy3gplN — AUSL Players Association (@AUSLPA) November 12, 2026

“We’re grateful to every woman who stood up and made her voice heard throughout this process, and we’re eager to meet the league at the bargaining table to negotiate a contract that ensures player rights and benefits are protected amidst the AUSL’s unprecedented growth,” the union said in a separate statement. “We are confident that the AUSL will be better with a union, and we look forward to working with the league to ensure that professional softball continues to grow into the 2027 season and beyond.”

more from the release from AUSLPA pic.twitter.com/wtFFboW9zr — jen ramos-eisen (@jenramose) November 12, 2026

This union follows two successful years of the AUSL. In 2026, the league expanded from four to six teams and it was the first year with city-based teams. The Championship Series between the Utah Talons and the Chicago Bandits was the first-ever professional softball game to air on ABC, which averaged a record 732,000 viewers.

Additionally, 25 games sold out, while league-wide attendance increased well into the second half of the season; merchandise sales went up 110 percent, and the league’s social media accounts grew by almost 450,000 followers.

But even with an investment from Major League Baseball that has included joint sales, marketing efforts, promotional support, and broadcasts on MLB Network and MLB.com, the players rightfully deserve more.

Athletes Unlimited has been through the wringer over the last few years, having to shut down its lacrosse league in 2024, and both basketball and volleyball leagues were put on pause in August. In 2026, an average AUSL salary ranged from $40,000 to $45,000, but bonuses can bring that total up to $75,000.

A major headline at the start of the 2026 AUSL season was how college superstar NiJaree Canady was delaying her debut with the Texas Volts as she was seeking a “fair and equitable contract”. The ace from Texas Tech had been making over $1 million in NIL, but after a three-day holdout, she was given a contract that was similar to all of the other AUSL rookies.

“I think what we really want to do is set the precedent for the future,” AUSL infielder Hannah Flippen told Front Office Sports in October, “and get the ball rolling in that way, so that we are set up when it becomes necessary to really fight for something, negotiate something, that we’re ready to go.”

After Athletes Unlimited volleyball and basketball were paused, the league mentioned that softball would be the entire focus going forward, meaning more opportunities to invest in the sport.

“The extraordinary success of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s second season marks an exciting new chapter for Athletes Unlimited,” a statement written on the league’s website said.

While no leadership of the union has been named at this time, AUSL teams have been working on re-signing players and making roster moves throughout the fall.