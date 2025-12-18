Professional Softball League Team Owner Inducted Into Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame

While Atlanta Smoke co-owner Brandon Phillips is fresh off seeing his team become a dynasty with Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) League championship wins in 2023, 2024, and 2025, he’s keeping the celebration rolling with a personal milestone.

The former Cincinnati Reds second baseman, along with right-handed pitcher Aaron Harang, outfielder Reggie Sanders, and manager Lou Piniella, have been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Phillips was elected via the Modern Player Ballot, which included eight nominees selected by the Reds Hall of Fame’s Election Governance Committee. Voting combined fan ballots with votes from select media and Reds alumni. Nearly 18,000 ballots were submitted by fans.

"It really means a lot," Phillips told Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 while wearing an Atlanta Smoke hat. "I don't know if it was the writers or the fans, but I'm here. Happy to say I'm here. It's a blessing...I'm a Red for life."

Across 11 seasons with the Reds, Phillips made quite an impact on the franchise. He holds the modern-day record for career hits (1,174), doubles (311), home runs (191), and RBIs (851) by a second baseman. He’s a three-time National League All-Star, a four-time Rawlings Gold Glove Winner, and a Silver Slugger Award winner. Phillips also put together the third 30/30 season in Reds' history and the first by a Reds‘ second baseman.

Please enjoy six minutes of highlights from Reds Hall of Fame inductee, Brandon Phillips. pic.twitter.com/WOT7slwgJI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) December 16, 2025

Drafted by the Montreal Expos in the second round of the 1999 MLB Draft out of Redan High School in Georgia, he made his Major League debut at 21 years old. After retirement, Phillips transitioned into sports management and co-ownership, bringing his passion to the game of softball.

The Atlanta Smoke, previously known as the Texas Smoke, debuted in 2023 under the WPF league and has rostered some of NCAA softball’s biggest names like Janae Jefferson, Kiki Milloy, and Jala Wright.

In November, Phillips had the opportunity to see his team play on a familiar field and made some history. The Atlanta Braves hosted the Atlanta Showdown at Truist Park, where the Smoke faced off against the World of Women’s Pro Fastpitch, to become the first-ever pro softball game to be played in a Major League Baseball stadium.

MAKING HISTORY. ATL CLASSIC 2025!! 💨🔥🖤



The first ever professional softball game in a Major League Stadium! 👏 #AllTheSmoke💨 pic.twitter.com/uDlm6S3cpz — The Atlanta Smoke (@theatlantasmoke) November 9, 2025

The Smoke will make significant moves in 2026 as they join the new Professional Softball League (PSL). The league launched in early December, combining seven previously independent softball teams from around the country into one league.

With the Reds Hall of Fame Induction Celebration taking place from April 24-26, and a chase for a Smoke four-peat in a new league, 2026 is looking to be a notable year for Phillips.

