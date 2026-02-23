PSL's Atlanta Smoke Welcomes Back 4 Key Stars for 2026 Season

The three-time Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) Champions, Atlanta Smoke, will enter the newly developed Professional Softball League (PSL) in the summer of 2026, but not without a star-stacked roster.

Headlined by names like Kiki Milloy, Morgan Howe, Donnie Gobourne, and KoKo Wooley, to name a few, Smoke's owner, Brandon Phillips, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) second baseman, is just getting started in preparing a dominant lineup in the league's inaugural season.

Kiki Milloy

Kiki Milloy was a 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist, two-time NFCA All-American, three-time All-Region honoree, and four-time All-SEC selection for the Tennessee Lady Vols. In her five years at Rocky Top, including a graduate season, Milloy produced a .355 batting average with 69 home runs, 39 doubles, nine triples, and 182 RBIs. She started 249 games, mostly in the outfield, tallying 142 stolen bases and 266 runs scored.

Milloy carried her collegiate success to the professional stage. In 2025, she was named a WPF All-Star and Rookie of the Year.

Morgan Howe

Morgan Howe split time at Fresno State (2015-17) and Arizona State (2017-19) during her collegiate career. She finished with a .389 batting average with 40 doubles, 27 home runs, eight triples, and 166 RBIs. In her senior campaign with ASU, Howe earned First Team All-American distinction behind a .400/.497/.764 slash line. She also tallied career-highs in various categories that same year, including doubles (16), RBI (61), home runs (12), and runs (56).

Howe also toted momentum from her Sun Devil days, playing professionally since 2020 in diverse leagues like Athletes Unlimited, and currently for the Sultanes de Monterrey of the Liga Mexicana de Softbol (LMS), and soon-to-be PSL.

The Poway native is a three-time WPF Champion, three-time All-Star, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year in a Smoke uniform.

Donnie Gobourne

Donnie Gobourne went off in her senior season at the University of South Carolina (USC). She earned 2023 NFCA All-Region Second Team and All-SEC First Team, plus was selected No. 17 in the WPF draft. Following two years at Florida Atlantic (2020-22), Gobourne shined in a Gamecock uniform serving as USC's ace. In 38 appearances, she threw 134.2 innings, collecting 14 victories and 202 strikeouts. She recorded an ERA of 2.24 with seven complete games and six saves.

Gobourne signed with the Oklahoma City Spark right out of college, where she was an At-Large All-WPF selection before joining the Atlanta Smoke. She has since won WPF Pitcher of the Year in the Smoke pinstripes, and currently joins Howe in the LMS, competing for the Las Olmecas de Tabasco.

The Pitcher of the Year is BACK in the “A” throwing⛽️🔥🔒🙌🏾#WhosNext || #AllTheSmoke 💨 pic.twitter.com/ocN2miM9VI — The Atlanta Smoke (@theatlantasmoke) February 3, 2026

KoKo Wooley

KoKo Wooley graduated from Texas A&M in 2025 after four standout years at shortstop, obtaining the Aggies' first-ever Rawlings/NFCA Gold Glove award in her senior campaign. The four-time NFCA All-Region selection and three-time All-SEC recipient left a lasting mark on the Texas A&M program, finishing her career ranked in the top 10 of various all-time categories, including hits, triples, stolen bases, runs, and average.

Wooley is no stranger to a championship team, having played a key role in guiding Texas A&M to its first-ever No. 1 national ranking and capturing the 2025 SEC Tournament championship. She's also added 2025 WPF Champion and All-Star to her resume.

The Atlanta Smoke started the year off in Mexico, with a pair of exhibition games against the defending LMS Champions, Diablos Rojos Femenil. Both contests were tight, with the Smoke winning 4-3 in the first game, and the Diablos taking game two, 11-10.

In addition to the four prominent names mentioned, the Smoke also made it official with other talent such as Silent Rain Espinoza, Thessa Malau'ulu, and Janae Jefferson.

Recommened Links