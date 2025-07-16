Softball Legend Shines at MLB Celebrity Softball Game, Gets Hit Off Cy Young Winner
Major League Baseball’s 24th annual All-Star Celebrity Softball Game was packed with all kinds of star power at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park on Saturday night, but the actual softball legends stole the show.
Starting in the circle for the National League, Jennie Finch made her 15th MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game appearance. Of course, the righty who pitched her way to a Women’s College World Series Championship, two Olympic medals, and a Pitcher of the Year title for the National Pro Fastpitch was going to show out once again in front of the entertainment industry's most significant.
She was just as exquisite at the plate, going 3-for-3 and ripping a shot to left field off of CC Sabathia, the game’s MVP. Midway through the matchup, she had a chance to try her hand behind the plate as a catcher.
Natasha Watley, the outstanding shortstop and hitter from UCLA and a two-time Olympic medalist, represented the American League and assisted Sabathia and the rest of the team to a 17-15 victory.
The five-inning game had 38 total hits, with 21 coming from the American League and 17 from the National League. While Finch did give up a homer to singer Kane Brown, Watley and Finch were able to leave their usual competitiveness aside.
“It’s fun seeing people from all different worlds and just having fun,” Watley said on MLB Network during the game. “Jennie and I always are like ‘we know the game, we’ve got to show up and show out’, but once we get on the field, we relax.”
Both Finch and Watley have been MLB ambassadors, representing the MLB in various capacities, including promoting the game and supporting youth programs. Now, they are both in their first year as advisors for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) and are bringing more attention to the professional landscape.