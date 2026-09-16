Team USA Reaches Oklahoma City Playoffs Undefeated Without Allowing a Run

The United States of America and China entered the final game of pool play undefeated after three days of play at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City.

It was Team USA who prevailed on Tuesday night, shutting out China 7-0.

Skylar Wallace paced the offense with a 3-for-4 and three runs batted in. Megan Grant, Aubrey Leach, Dejah Mulipolah and Rachel Garcia each homered in the contest.

Lexi Kilfoyl got the start and pitched four shutout innings before giving way to Kelly Maxwell for the final two, The two pitched allowed a hit each and combined for eight strikeouts.

Team USA will play China again on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT with the winner clinched a spot in the WBSC World Cup Finals in Australia in 2027.

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 🇺🇸#TeamUSA closes Opening Round with a 7-0 run-rule win over China to claim the No. 1 seed in Group C!



👀 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝘂𝗽 → a rematch with China tomorrow at 1pm CT with a spot in the @WBSC World Cup Finals on the line! pic.twitter.com/PQ5HqSt0BE — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) September 16, 2026

Here are the rest of the highlights from days three and four at Devon Park.

Day 3: No. 2 USA vs. No. 23 New Zealand

Team USA put up its fourth shutout, run-rule victory of the tournament with a 9-0 defeat of New Zealand, while China battled the Netherlands 3-2 in eight innings. Meanwhile, Mexico improved greatly, sweeping Brazil and New Zealand to move to a 2-2 record.

Ace Karlyn Pickens was throwing heat in the circle as she led the Eagles to a one-hit shutout. She struck out 10 of the 16 batters faced, with Hailey Breakwell recording the lone hit for New Zealand.

With the run-rule in effect, @PickensKarlyn & the U.S. defense shut the door to seal it in five 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DfwlRsdTu6 — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) September 15, 2026

Maya Brady led on offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Other outstanding performers at the plate included Skylar Wallace, Alyssa Brito, Janae Jefferson, Kayla Kowalik, and Jayda Coleman, all of whom helped the team put up 15 hits in the run-rule.

No. 8 China 3, No. 6 Netherlands 2

China took an early lead in the second inning, before Britt Vonk hit a two-run home run to put the Netherlands ahead. China then capitalized on the Netherlands’ fielding errors and managed to tie up the frame without recording a hit.

With both pitchers’ duel commencing, the tie was locked in, forcing extra innings. Kailin XI was the hero for China, after she singled up the middle to score Yuanyuan Gui, leaving China undefeated.

🇨🇳 CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED MOST! 🔥

Kailin Xi delivered the game-winning hit in a dramatic victory for China — earning her Player of the Day honors! ⭐🥎

WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City #SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/uVShO9K59L — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) September 15, 2026

Yinan Chai grabbed the win in the circle, allowing just two runs scored on seven hits while striking out five.

No. 7 Mexico 9, No. 17 Brazil 2

After consistent losses, Mexico grabbed their first win of the tournament in six innings.

Mya Perez led the offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs, and a run scored. Alexandra Piña went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Sarah Perez went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Citlalz Gutierrez was awarded the win after throwing all six innings. She allowed just two runs on eight hits and eight strikeouts.

No. 7 Mexico 10, No. 23 New Zealand 3

Mexico kept the momentum flowing into their second game of the day. Sarah Coccillos finished the outing 1-for-3 with a grand slam and four RBIs, Kayden Henry went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Alexia Lopez went 3-for-3 with a run.

🇲🇽 SARAH COCCILLOS. SAY NO MORE! 💥🔥 FOUR RUNS with one swing to extend Mexico’s lead! 🚀

WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City #SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/LwiHO3BmCf — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) September 14, 2026

Lindsay Lopez was awarded the win in the circle after allowing three unearned runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Mexico vs. China

Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET– China vs. USA

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Final

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Third Place Team vs. Fourth Place Team