Texas Softball’s Mia Scott Signs Pro Deal Despite Knee Injury
With roster moves being made around the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), a promising new addition was selected from the Reserve Athlete Pool on Monday Night.
Mia Scott will make her professional debut after all, despite previous reports citing that the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) would be the last of her playing days, due to an ACL injury in her knee.
The 2024 NFCA Second Team All-American, WCWS All-Tournament Team, First Team All-SEC, Top 25 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, and WCWS National Champion will join the Volts.
Coming off her best collegiate career yet with the Longhorns, her bat is certain to top off the Volts lineup. She hit a career-high batting average of .446, RBIs at 60, and tied her career high in runs at 69.
Not to mention, she’s also a beast in the hot corner. All WCWS long, we saw her layout, dive, and beat runners out from afar, on one ACL, mind you. There's no one as dedicated to the game as Scott is.
The Volts will begin a three-game series against the Blaze in Wichita, Kansas, starting on Tuesday.