Texas Softball Senior to Retire After WCWS Championship Series, Turns Down Pro Offer
The end of this week will permanently end the career of one of softball’s best hitters and third basemen.
While Mia Scott has shone at Texas and will compete for a national title for the second year in a row, she’s calling it quits at the college level.
Mike White recently revealed that the Athletes Unlimited Softball League offered Scott a chance to go pro in the College Draft, and she could have also gone overseas to play in a league like Japan's, but she's content with ending her career where it's at now.
“I wish she would play pro,” White told Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman. “I wish she would go on and challenge herself at the next level, but it's not something she wants to do at this point. I'm hoping that she misses it and she wants to come back and play, because she's a special player.”
Going down as one of the best players in Texas program history, she grew each year, with 2025 being her best campaign yet. She’s hitting a career-high .438 and could still set a career high in runs (69 in 2024) and RBIs (56 in 2024) during the Women’s College World Series final.
The senior racked up quite a few awards in her career as well, landing on Softball America’s Preseason First Team All-American list in 2025. She was also on the WCWS All-Tournament Team last year, as well as on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watchlist. In 2023, she was one of just three Longhorns to appear and start in all 61 games throughout the season.
There’s no doubt softball and Longhorn fans are going to miss her bat at the plate and her all-out defensive effort at third base. Scott has shown the best of her talent this postseason and there's certainly more to come when the Longhorns take on Texas Tech starting Wednesday.