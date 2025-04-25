USA Softball Reveals Women's National Team Roster for 2025 World Games
The United States is starting a new era of softball under the direction of Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso and the first stop is the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.
USA Softball announced the 15-woman roster Friday morning for the tournament taking place from August 13-17.
“This is such a tremendous honor for myself, our coaching staff and the exceptional athletes who have been selected to represent the USA at the World Games,” Gasso said in a statement viaUSA Softball. “Determining the team is always a tough process, but we are blessed to have a nice mix of veterans and new faces on the roster. These 15 athletes bring power, speed and versatility to the table, and I’m very excited to continue working with them as we strive to win gold at The World Games.”
The roster includes 13 returners from the 2024 season, including 12 athletes from the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup where the U.S. earned silver.
Ally Carda, Rachel Garcia, Dejah Mulipola and Bubba Nickles are the four players who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games and will attempt to lead the United States back to the top in the world standings.
Skylar Wallace and Jayda Coleman will make their national team debuts while Kinzie Hansen, Lexi Kilfoyl and Aubrey Leach will serve as alternates for the roster.
UCLA has the highest representation with five athletes, followed by Oklahoma with three and Florida with two. Arizona, Florida State, LSU, Texas, and Utah are also represented with one athlete apiece.
The roster is as follows:
Infielders
Hannah Flippen, Utah
Janae Jefferson, Texas
Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma
Skylar Wallace, Florida
Jessi Warren, Florida State
Outfielders
Maya Brady, UCLA
Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma
Amanda Lorenz, Florida
Bubba Nickles, UCLA
Pitchers
Ally Carda, UCLA
Megan Faraimo, UCLA
Rachel Garcia, UCLA
Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma
Catchers
Sahvanna Jaquish, LSU
Dejah Mulipola, Arizona