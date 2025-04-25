Softball On SI

USA Softball Reveals Women's National Team Roster for 2025 World Games

USA Softball has announced the Women’s National Team roster for the 2025 World Games, featuring a mix of veteran talent and rising stars set to compete in Chengdu, China.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Jul 26, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States pitcher Rachel Garcia (21) warms up in the bullpen during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
The United States is starting a new era of softball under the direction of Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso and the first stop is the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

USA Softball announced the 15-woman roster Friday morning for the tournament taking place from August 13-17.

“This is such a tremendous honor for myself, our coaching staff and the exceptional athletes who have been selected to represent the USA at the World Games,” Gasso said in a statement viaUSA Softball. “Determining the team is always a tough process, but we are blessed to have a nice mix of veterans and new faces on the roster. These 15 athletes bring power, speed and versatility to the table, and I’m very excited to continue working with them as we strive to win gold at The World Games.”

The roster includes 13 returners from the 2024 season, including 12 athletes from the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup where the U.S. earned silver.

Ally Carda, Rachel Garcia, Dejah Mulipola and Bubba Nickles are the four players who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games and will attempt to lead the United States back to the top in the world standings.

Skylar Wallace and Jayda Coleman will make their national team debuts while Kinzie Hansen, Lexi Kilfoyl and Aubrey Leach will serve as alternates for the roster.

UCLA has the highest representation with five athletes, followed by Oklahoma with three and Florida with two. Arizona, Florida State, LSU, Texas, and Utah are also represented with one athlete apiece.

The roster is as follows:

Infielders

Hannah Flippen, Utah

Janae Jefferson, Texas

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma

Skylar Wallace, Florida

Jessi Warren, Florida State

Outfielders

Maya Brady, UCLA

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma

Amanda Lorenz, Florida

Bubba Nickles, UCLA

Pitchers

Ally Carda, UCLA

Megan Faraimo, UCLA

Rachel Garcia, UCLA

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma

Catchers

Sahvanna Jaquish, LSU

Dejah Mulipola, Arizona

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

