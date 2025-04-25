USA Softball Reveals Women's National Team Roster for 2025 World Games

The moment we've 𝙖𝙡𝙡 been waiting for! 🎉



Check out the 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 for the @USASoftballWNT as they gear up for the World Games in Chengdu, China! 🇺🇸✨



𝘾𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙠 to read more » https://t.co/OD8vJB4o33#USWNT | #USASoftball pic.twitter.com/VZYQlVhSFn