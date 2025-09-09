Florida Softball Gains Trio of Sluggers from 2027 Class
Sept.1 marked the first official day that NCAA Division I softball coaches could contact current high school juniors, and several players have begun announcing their verbal commitments.
Florida head coach Tim Walton and his staff wasted no time grabbing a trio of hitters to add to their future lineup. All three of the Gators’ pickups are ranked as four-star recruits in Softball America’s 2027 recruiting class.
Here’s a look at the future of Gainesville.
- Taylor Jennings- 1B/OF, Liberty High School, Lady Magic Munoz 18U
- Yelli Calvo- INF, Vanden High School, Lady Magic Munoz 18U
- Taegan Lermann- INF/P, Homeschool Houston Christian Youth Association, Hotshots National Nelson 18U
Jennings, the lefty power-hitter, came off a phenomenal season with Liberty High School in Brentwood, California, and kept that momentum into the summer travel ball season. Her .506 batting average and 1.592 OPS led the Lions to a 25-5 season, and her .428 batting average and 1.390 OPS led the Lady Magic Munoz to a third-place spot in the PGF tournament.
Known for driving the ball for power, Calvo had an outstanding sophomore season with Vanden High School. Her .710 batting average led the Vikings to capture a Division 3 section title.
“Florida stood out to me because it immediately felt like home to me, and the environment and coaches made me feel wanted,” Calvo told Brady Vernon at Softball America.“Lastly, it was a childhood dream of mine to put on a Gator uniform, so when they gave me an opportunity, I made sure I didn’t miss out. It is definitely the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Lermann is talented across the entire diamond. Pitching experience paired with her arm in the infield makes for one well-rounded player. Not to mention her speed and power at the plate.
In 2023, she was a U-15 WBSC World Cup gold medalist for the U.S., hitting .286 with a triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored.
“I chose Florida due to family and Florida culture,” Lermann told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “I am originally from Florida and have dreamed of being a Gator since I was young. With family spread throughout the state, it helps to have the support close by. I can’t say enough about the program, facilities, and coaches. Super excited to represent the Gator Nation.”
While the 2027 commits still have far to go before heading to Florida, the class of 2026 is inching closer to their moment. The Gators also packed a punch when it came to recruiting last Sept. 1.
Florida’s Class of 2026 Recruits
- Caroline Stanton (Pitcher)
- Brooklyn Gidley (IF)
- Nina Carcone (IF)
- Shayla Bahr (OF)
- Avery Killian (C)
- KB Bradley (IF)