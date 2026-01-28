With just a week away from the DI college softball season, Softball America has announced 10 ACC Player of the Year Candidates.

The conference is packed with undeniable talent, yet not a single school qualified for the 2025 Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Will that all change in 2026? Here’s a look at the ACC players to watch this spring who are expected to take their programs to the next level.

ACC Player of the Year Candidates

Jaysoni Beachum, INF, Florida State

Macey Cintron, P/UTL, Clemson

Michelle Chatfield, UTL, Virginia Tech

Ashtyn Danley, P/UTL, Florida State

Jade Hylton, Virginia

Taryn Kern, INF, Stanford

Julia Knowler, INF, Clemson

Jess Oakland, INF, Duke

Isa Torres, INF, Florida State

Aminah Vega, INF, Duke

Beachum owns the hot corner and the plate. As a freshman in 2024, she finished the season leading the team in batting average (.417), hits (78), home runs (16), RBI (66), and on-base percentage (.509) to earn ACC Freshman of the Year honors. She broke Florida State’s freshman RBI record with 66 and posted the third-highest batting average in school history before coming back to dominate her sophomore year. She posted a .304 batting average, a .547 slugging percentage, and a .942 fielding percentage in 2025, helping the Seminoles to a 49-12 overall record.

Macey Cintron, Clemson

The 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year is back to make even more noise in her sophomore season. As a two-way player, Cintron posted a .292 batting average with a .417 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage. Her 14 home runs were the second-most by a freshman in Clemson history, while her 51 RBIs set the freshman record.

In the circle, she appeared 23 times, making seven starts. She struck out 48 batters across 62.1 innings.

"We try to leave it in the past but it definitely makes my blood boil a little bit" @clemsonsoftball's Macey Cintron + Jamison Brockenbrough on using the 2025 Super Regionals loss to Texas (eventual National Champion) for fuel in 2026: pic.twitter.com/hGbIGglftB — Caroline Soro (@caroline_soro) January 21, 2026

Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech

The 2025 All-ACC First Team honoree started all 50 games at first base for the Hokies. Chatfield finished second on the team with a batting average of .386, 15 home runs, and a slugging percentage of .753.

The conference noted her successes and awarded her a second ACC weekly honor after she totaled eight RBIs and three home runs with a .700 batting average against Cal in April.

T5 | GRAND SLAM MICHELLE CHATFIELD!! Her second grand slam in the past three games 🤯



Virginia Tech 11, Cal 1#Hokies🥎 pic.twitter.com/TLD0XR8eVn — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 25, 2025

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

Danley was another Seminole to have an outstanding sophomore season. The two-way player made 36 appearances in the circle and collected a team-high 105 innings. She finished the year with a 1.60 ERA to rank within the top 15 in the country. At the plate, she hit .386 across 70 at-bats with two home runs and 14 RBIs. Her efforts earned her a spot on the 2025 All-ACC First Team.

WHAT'S BETTER THAN YOUR FIRST CAREER HOME RUN??? YOUR SECOND CAREER HOME RUN‼️‼️‼️



Ashtyn goes yard for the second time this weekend, and its 5-0 Noles🍢



📺ACCNX#Team42 pic.twitter.com/lh1ONctTZI — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 13, 2025

Jade Hylton, Virginia

As a junior in 2025, Hylton had a breakout year and earned All-ACC First Team honors. The shortstop started all 57 games and led the ACC in assists with 117. At the plate, she set the Virginia single-season record for home runs (19), runs scored (64), and slugging percentage (.802), while leading the team with 18 multi-hit games. She finished the season with a .362 batting average with 52 RBIs and 35 extra-base hits.

2025 was a record setting season for Jade Hylton.



She added her name in another place in the record book with All-America honors! #GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/rN71Uzxdru — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) May 29, 2025

