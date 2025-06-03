Texas Tech Softball Shocks Oklahoma, Advances to WCWS Finals for First Time
In the highly anticipated showdown between the two-time NFCA Pitcher of the Year in Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady and Oklahoma's explosive offense, Canady and the Red Raiders defeated Goliath 3-2, and moved on the the championship series for the first time in program history.
The Red Raiders scored two of their runs in the bottom of the second with outfielder Demi Elder ripping a triple to right field which scored Alana Johnson, who walked in the previous at bat. Then third baseman Bailey Lindemuth singled to left center and scored Elder, 2-0.
When the storyline seemed dire for the Sooners, in true Oklahoma fashion, they scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Abby Dayton, who had a 0-2 count saw a change-up that hung in the zone and blasted it over the right field fence. Dayton had previously only hit two home runs all season.
Until Dayton's home run, the sensational junior pitcher in Canady had only allowed one earned run in the entire World Series.
Despite the top of the seventh inning drama, the Red Raiders came out hot in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a single from Mihyia Davis followed by a double to the left field wall from Lindemuth. Shortstop Hailey Toney would be the hero for the Red Raiders as she sent a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Davis for the win, 3-2.
Canady despite the home run in the seventh threw an impressive game with five hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts.
In the World Series, Canady has accumulated an impressive resume which included hitting 300 strikeouts in a season milestone. In her opening World Series game against Ole Miss she mowed down the Rebels with 10 strikeouts and only allowed two hits. On Saturday, May 31 against the 33-time World Series appearance program UCLA, Canady gave up four hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts.
In the loss, Sam Landry pitched the entire game and gave up six hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. Landry threw every inning of the World Series except for the 2.2 innings against Oregon on Sunday, June 1 when Kierston Deal started the contest.
The Championship Series will begin on Wednesday, June 4 between the Red Raiders and Texas at 8 pm EST on ESPN. There has never been an in-state championship series. The only time two teams from the same state have faced off for the national title were when Fresno State and UCLA (1982, 1988, 1989, 1990) and UCLA and Cal (2003) competed in what was a single game showdown.