Texas Softball Shuts Out Tennessee to Clinch Spot in WCWS Finals
They say defense wins championships, and defense was the name of the game as the Texas Longhorns edged out a 2-0 win over Tennessee Monday afternoon behind a combined three hits and seven strikeouts from Mac Morgan and Teagan Kavan.
It was a pitchers' duel through the first three and a half innings, as neither side was able to get anything going offensively.
In the bottom of the fourth, Texas got on the board first with a solo home run from Katie Stewart, her second of the WCWS, to put them up 1-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Texas looked to get some insurance with two runners on and one out after a walk to Joley Mitchell and a single from Stewart. After a strikeout from Karlyn Pickens, her ninth of the day, the Lady Vols needed just one more out to get out of the inning.
It looked like they were going to get it when Victoria Hunter made soft contact, but a throwing error by third baseman Taylor Pannell allowed Mitchell to score from second to give Texas a 2-0 lead.
The Tennessee bats struggled throughout with only three total hits and none after hitting coach Craig Snider was ejected in the top of the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Kavan came in for the final three innings and had three strikeouts to finish off the game and send Texas to its third title game appearance in the last four seasons.
Mac Morgan has stepped it up as of late for the Longhorns. She pitched four scoreless innings in the win today and had four strikeouts. The senior says she is just trying to soak everything in.
"I have nothing to lose, because it's my last year," Morgan said after the game. "It's my last time out here, and I'm gonna enjoy it and just being out there and doing my job."