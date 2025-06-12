2024 Missouri Valley Conference MVP Jackie Lis Transfers to Texas Tech Softball
Big news out of the transfer portal as 2024 Missouri Valley Conference MVP Jackie Lis is transferring to Texas Tech after three years at Southern Illinois.
For the Salukis, Lis was a key to their success over the past three seasons, which included a 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament title, 2024 regular season and tournament championships, along with her MVP honors and a NCAA regional berth. This year the Salukis three-peated as regular season champions.
Lis is already in the Southern Illinois record books as her career batting average of .353 ranks second, fourth in runs scored (154), and first in home runs (44). In addition to these impressive numbers, in her three years as a Saluki, Lis racked up a .690 career slugging percentage and .457 on-base percentage.
With Lis in the lineup, this will greatly improve the offense for the Red Raiders and allow the run support that ace NiJaree Canady needs for next season as Texas Tech looks to return to the Women's College World Series and take a championship.