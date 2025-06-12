2024 Missouri Valley Conference MVP Jackie Lis Transfers to Texas Tech Softball

Jackie Lis is now a 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 All-MVC First Team Selection! 🤯



The junior shortstop finished the regular season with a batting average of .351, to go along with 10 HR, 42 RBI, and 44 runs 🔥#Salukis | #WhenWomenWin pic.twitter.com/bovGaKKfNz