2024 Missouri Valley Conference MVP Jackie Lis Transfers to Texas Tech Softball

Allison Smith

Southern Illinois Softball's Jackie Lis announces move to Texas Tech out of the transfer portal.
Southern Illinois Softball's Jackie Lis announces move to Texas Tech out of the transfer portal.

Big news out of the transfer portal as 2024 Missouri Valley Conference MVP Jackie Lis is transferring to Texas Tech after three years at Southern Illinois.

For the Salukis, Lis was a key to their success over the past three seasons, which included a 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament title, 2024 regular season and tournament championships, along with her MVP honors and a NCAA regional berth. This year the Salukis three-peated as regular season champions.

Lis is already in the Southern Illinois record books as her career batting average of .353 ranks second, fourth in runs scored (154), and first in home runs (44). In addition to these impressive numbers, in her three years as a Saluki, Lis racked up a .690 career slugging percentage and .457 on-base percentage.

With Lis in the lineup, this will greatly improve the offense for the Red Raiders and allow the run support that ace NiJaree Canady needs for next season as Texas Tech looks to return to the Women's College World Series and take a championship.

Allison Smith
ALLISON SMITH

Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.

