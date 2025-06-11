Former UCLA Pitcher Kaitlyn Terry Commits to Texas Tech Softball
Gerry Glasco is loading up his roster. Former UCLA two-way player Kaitlyn Terry has committed to Texas Tech according to her Instagram post.
In two years as a Bruin, Terry owns a 2.50 ERA with 41 wins and 333 strikeouts in 330 innings of work. She posted a .257 batting average this season, with 10 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs, and 30 runs scored.
Paired with ace NiJaree Canady in the circle, don’t be surprised if the Red Raiders are back in the Women’s College World Series finals again. This addition will allow Canady, who is going into her senior season, to take breaks if needed.
Terry also has experience in right field, where the Bruins often put her when she wasn’t in the circle this year.
More News: Texas Tech Softball Inks Former Florida Infielder Mia Williams
More News: Florida Softball Picks Up SEC Catcher and Outfielder Via Transfer Portal
More News: UConn Softball: Sisters Grace and Hope Jenkins Enter Transfer Portal
Published |Modified