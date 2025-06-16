Softball On SI

Arizona State Softball Picks up Infielder Out of the Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan (32) celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a Big 12 softball tournament game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 8, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State has added another addition to its infield as former Cal starter Kaylee Pond is committed to play for the Sun Devils.

This season for Cal, Pond hit .310 and scored 43 runs on 44 hits while adding ten doubles, five home runs, and 28 RBIs. In her two seasons, she started in 114 games, adding 66 runs on 87 hits, 11 home runs, and 49 RBIs.

Pond has battled injuries throughout her career. She did not play for the Bears in 2023. Before coming to Cal, she spent two seasons at Iowa State, one of which she did not play due to injury.

Cal finished the year with a 37-21 overall record, falling to Oklahoma in the Normal Regional, while Arizona State went 35-21, losing to UC Santa Barbara in the Los Angeles Regional.

Pond announced her commitment to Cal on instagram.

She will have one season of eligibility remaining.

