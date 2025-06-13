Softball On SI

Former Tennessee Softball Standout Taylor Pannell Commits to Texas Tech

Sarah Person

Tennessee outfielder Taylor Pannell (3) celebrates making it to third base safely during a softball game between Tennessee and Auburn at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at the University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn., April 18, 2025.
/ Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech has landed another big name out of the transfer portal in former Tennessee outfielder Taylor Pannell.

Pannell is the latest addition to an already illustrious list of names, including Kaitlyn Terry, Jasmyn Burns, Mia Williams, and Jackie Lis. Pannell entered the portal with a do not contact tag and has quickly made her choice on where to go.

Pannell was a standout for Tennessee the last two seasons. In 2025, she led the Vols in multiple statistical categories, including batting average (.399), runs (56), hits (73), and RBIs (65).

She was second on the team in home runs with 18 and boasted a .754 slugging percentage.

Pannell played an intricate role in Tennessee's run to the WCWS. The Vols finished their season at 47-17 after losing to Texas in the semifinals.

She earned First-Team All-American Honors from Softball America and was a top 25 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year. Pannell was also a two-time All-SEC Selection during her time at Tennessee.

Pannell announced the decision on social media Thursday night.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

