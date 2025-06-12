UGA Softball Adds Big Ten All-Freshman Pitcher Through Transfer Portal
A former UCLA Bruin is now a Georgia Bulldog as Addisen Fisher announced her commitment to UGA early Thursday afternoon.
Fisher posted a 2.59 ERA with 100 strikeouts and 113.2 innings pitched in her lone season at UCLA while adding 16 wins in the circle, and opponents hit .241 against her.
She was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 and was a Top 10 Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year this season. Fisher was also selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and NFCA All-West Region Team.
Georgia finished their season with a 35-23 overall record, falling to Florida in the NCAA Super Regionals.
Fisher confirmed the decision on X.
She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
More News: Mississippi State Softball Adds 2025 MVC Defensive Player of the Year From SIU
More News: Former Nebraska Softball Catcher Transfers to Tarleton State
More News: Nebraska Softball Signs Top-15 Ranked Catcher Out of Transfer Portal
Published |Modified