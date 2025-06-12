Softball On SI

UGA Softball Adds Big Ten All-Freshman Pitcher Through Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

UGA Softball Adds Big Ten All-Freshman Pitcher Through Transfer Portal
UGA Softball Adds Big Ten All-Freshman Pitcher Through Transfer Portal / Georgia Softball (X)

A former UCLA Bruin is now a Georgia Bulldog as Addisen Fisher announced her commitment to UGA early Thursday afternoon.

Fisher posted a 2.59 ERA with 100 strikeouts and 113.2 innings pitched in her lone season at UCLA while adding 16 wins in the circle, and opponents hit .241 against her.

She was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 and was a Top 10 Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year this season. Fisher was also selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and NFCA All-West Region Team.

Georgia finished their season with a 35-23 overall record, falling to Florida in the NCAA Super Regionals.

Fisher confirmed the decision on X.

She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

More News: Mississippi State Softball Adds 2025 MVC Defensive Player of the Year From SIU

More News: Former Nebraska Softball Catcher Transfers to Tarleton State

More News: Nebraska Softball Signs Top-15 Ranked Catcher Out of Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/Transfer Portal