Auburn Softball Utility Player Enters Transfer Portal

Auburn’s Thalia Martin has announced via social media that she will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament, finishing a game under .500.

“After much prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. I’m extremely grateful for the relationships and experiences that have shaped me so far. Excited for what’s next!,” Martin wrote on X.

After much prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. I’m extremely grateful for the relationships and experiences that have shaped me so far. Excited for what’s next! @SoftballPortal pic.twitter.com/VSKjBC5dvw — Thalia Martin (@Thalia11Martin) May 14, 2026

Across her last three years as a Tiger, Martin has primarily spent time as a pinch runner and didn’t see much action at the plate or in her preferred position in the outfield.

In 2026, she made 27 appearances, primarily as a pinch runner, and was listed as a reserve outfielder. Martin was able to match her career high with 11 total runs scored and posted a .667 on-base percentage. She finished 1-for-1 in stolen base attempts and was perfect defensively with five putouts.

Her sophomore season saw the most appearances at 37, where she made one start as a designated player. She went 2-for-9 at the plate with a double and scored a career-high 11 runs. Against LSU, she led the team to walk off after singling through the left side and stealing a base to be in scoring position.

Martin made her collegiate debut as a pinch runner in 2024. She scored seven runs and 2-for-4 in stolen bases, tallying one hit in seven at-bats.

The Georgia native came to Auburn as a 7A Second Team All-State honoree from Brookwood High School after hitting .453 with nine homers, 28 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in 27 attempts. During her final high school season, she posted a .386 batting average with 103 RBI, 23 home runs, and a .653 slugging percentage.

Auburn was eliminated from the 2026 SEC Tournament after losing to Florida 10-9 in the third round. What looked like a Cinderella moment for the program after upsetting Missouri and Texas A&M all came crashing down against the Gators.

The Tigers had built a five-run lead against the Aggies, but they charged back with five runs across the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game 8-8. Freshman Ava Ratliff came through in the top of the seventh with a two-out, three-run home run to grab the upset.

The loss to the Gators closed out the season with a 27-28 overall record under the head coaching duo of Chris and Kate Malveaux, who were in just their second season at the helm.