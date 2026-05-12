Austin Peay Softball Program Record-Holder Enters Transfer Portal

Austin Peay’s program record-holder is headed to the transfer portal.

Brie Howard will leave Clarksville after three seasons with the Governors and enter the portal as a graduate student. She confirmed through a post on X.

“After a great 3 years at Austin Peay, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. I'm incredibly thankful for my time at Austin Peay and for all the opportunities to grow on and off the field. I'm excited to see what God's plan is,” Howard wrote on X.

After a great 3 years at Austin Peay, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. I'm incredibly thankful for my time at Austin Peay and for all the opportunities to grow on and off the field. Im excited to see what Gods plan is. @SoftballPortal pic.twitter.com/8waTXwJKUf — brie (@briehoward18) May 12, 2026

Howard had been a star for the Governors in her first two seasons with the squad, but 2026 was a major breakout year for the outfielder.

The three-time All-ASUN selection set several program records in 2026: home runs (202), RBIs (65), and runs scored (53), while her 137 total bases, 30 extra-base hits, and 67 hits marked the second-best in program history. She ranked second in the ASUN in all categories.

Her record-breaking single-season RBI record came just three weeks into conference play, and the single-season home run record followed three weeks later, before finally recording the run record in the final week of the Governors’ regular season.

In the outfield, she and teammate Kylie Campbell became the first duo in program history to earn the First Team All-ASUN honors in 2025. Howard led the outfielders with nine assists and 109 putouts, while landing second on the team in runs (38), hits (56), triples (3), total bases (93), batting average (.354), and on-base percentage (.440) as a sophomore.

She even hit for the cycle for the first time in program history against Lipscomb in 2025. She tripled in her first at-bat of the day, then doubled and homered in the fourth and fifth innings before notching a single in the top of the seventh. She finished that game 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Her rookie season started just as powerfully, as she appeared in 49 games with 48 starts. She led the team with eight home runs, a .563 slugging percentage, a .452 on-base percentage, and a 1.015 OPS.

Prior to becoming a standout outfielder, Howard actually got her start as a catcher at Brighton High School in Tennessee. In her senior season, she hit .612 with 11 home runs, seven doubles, and four triples. She drove in 32 runs, stole 15 bases, and walked 20 times.

The transfer portal will officially open on June 8 for undergraduate students, just days after the end of the Women’s College World Series. Graduate students, or student athletes who have had their head coach depart, can enter their names already.