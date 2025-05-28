Creighton Picks Up Oklahoma State Transfer Tara Vandewater
Oklahoma State transfer Tara Vandewater has chosen to take her talents to Creighton.
In her lone season with the Cowgirls, Vandewater appeared in 31 games with six plate appearances. She totaled 11 runs on two hits and added two stolen bases.
Vandewater has a top recruit in high school, ranked No. 10 in Extra Innings Softball's Extra Elite 100. The Winterset, Iowa, native spent four years playing for one of the elite softball clubs in Nebraska, Nebraska Gold.
During the 2022 season, she compiled a .429 batting average and had 55 hits, 11 doubles, 15 home runs, and 44 RBIs. Vandewater also added a .978 fielding percentage.
She has also competed on the international stage for Israel's National Team, where she won gold at the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Vandewater and Creighton Softball confirmed the decision on X.
She will have three years of eligibility remaining.