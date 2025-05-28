Elon Butler Enters Transfer Portal After Stellar Season at Cal
Another standout player is on the move. Elon Butler has officially entered the transfer portal following an impressive 2024 and 2025 season with the Cal Golden Bears. With her consistent performance and versatility, Butler is expected to attract significant interest from top programs nationwide.
Butler started all 56 games for Cal in 2024 and was named an NCFA Second-Team All-America, showcasing her reliability and adaptability on the field. She posted a .351 batting average, with 54 hits, 12 doubles, 17 home runs, and 44 RBIs. Her .431 on-base percentage and .760 slugging percentage highlight her ability to contribute both as a contact hitter and a power threat.
In 2025, Butler hit .361 which was a new career high. She also set new personal bests in hits (60), runs (46), walks (38), strikeouts (24), on-base percentage (.486) and stolen bases (16).
Defensively, Butler’s versatility allowed her to fill multiple roles, providing stability across various positions. Her adaptability made her an invaluable asset to the Golden Bears throughout the season.
Before her tenure at Cal, Butler had a standout prep career, batting .410 with a .478 on-base percentage, 55 hits, 44 RBIs, and 35 runs. Her transition to collegiate softball has been marked by significant contributions and consistent performance.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Butler’s decision to enter the transfer portal opens the door for her to bring her experience and skills to a new program. Her proven track record and resilience make her a valuable addition to any team looking to bolster its lineup.
As the offseason progresses, Butler’s next move will be closely watched by fans and programs alike, eager to see where this talented athlete will continue her collegiate softball career.