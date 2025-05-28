Tianna Bell Enters Transfer Portal After Standout Season at Cal
Tianna Bell, a standout corner infielder for the California Golden Bears, has entered the NCAA transfer portal following an impressive 2025 season.
The junior’s decision has garnered significant attention, with programs like Arizona, Arizona State, and Florida State reportedly expressing interest in adding her to their rosters.
During the 2024 season, Bell started all 56 games for Cal, earning All-Pac-12 Third Team honors and a spot on the NFCA All-Region Third Team. She posted a .305 batting average, ranking fifth on the team, and was third in home runs with 15. Bell also contributed 34 RBIs, 24 runs, and six doubles, showcasing her consistent offensive production.
In 2025, with Cal competing in the ACC Bell upped her batting average to .347 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs.
Defensively, Bell was a reliable presence at first base, recording a .989 fielding percentage with 337 putouts and 19 assists over the season.
Bell’s entry into the transfer portal presents an opportunity for her to bring her experience and skills to a new program. With two years of eligibility remaining, she is poised to make a significant impact wherever she lands.
As the offseason progresses, Bell’s decision will be closely watched by fans and programs alike, eager to see where this talented athlete will continue her collegiate softball career.