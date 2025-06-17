Florida Grabs Catcher Out Of The Transfer Portal
On the final day that players can enter the transfer portal, Florida has picked up a commitment from former South Carolina catcher Giulia Desiderio.
In her three seasons with the Gamecocks, she appeared in 157 games, with 52 runs and 58 hits in 212 plate appearances. Desiderio added eight doubles, three home runs, and 39 RBIs.
She was a standout behind the plate with 511 put outs on 610 chances and had 89 assists, good for a 984 fielding percentage.
Desidero expressed her excitement on social media.
The Hudson, Florida native will have one year of eligibility remaining.
