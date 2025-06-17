Softball On SI

Florida Grabs Catcher Out Of The Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

May 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Katelynn Oxley (39) and infielder Mia Williams (11) along with their teammates, enter the stadium and greet the fans before their game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

On the final day that players can enter the transfer portal, Florida has picked up a commitment from former South Carolina catcher Giulia Desiderio.

In her three seasons with the Gamecocks, she appeared in 157 games, with 52 runs and 58 hits in 212 plate appearances. Desiderio added eight doubles, three home runs, and 39 RBIs.

She was a standout behind the plate with 511 put outs on 610 chances and had 89 assists, good for a 984 fielding percentage.

Desidero expressed her excitement on social media.

The Hudson, Florida native will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

